Devo Adds Cybersecurity Luminaries as First Advisors Amidst Rapid Company Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced the appointment of four new advisors to the company. Dan Burns, founder, former CEO and board member of cybersecurity giant Optiv; Jim Routh, former Aetna and MassMutual CISO; Andrew Grealy, former Thought Leader on Cyber, AI, and Data & Analytics at Nike; and David Fairman, former CSO of National Australia Bank and former CISO of Royal Bank of Canada, have signed on as advisors to guide Devo’s disruption of the SIEM market through product development and scaling Devo operations globally.



“We’re excited to welcome this group as advisors to Devo that represent the best-in-class of accomplished cybersecurity leaders,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO at Devo. “The breadth of global experience in developing groundbreaking products and growing successful security businesses will prove invaluable to Devo as we continue rapid growth across all aspects of our business.”

The addition of advisors comes on the heels of Devo announcing the launch of the Devo Content Stream at RSA Conference 2021. The latest enhancement to Devo Security Operations gives customers access to a new content delivery service that seamlessly delivers high-value content to customers.

About Dan Burns

Dan is a Board Member and former Chief Executive Officer of Optiv, a cybersecurity solutions provider born out of the merger between Fishnet Security and Accuvant, where he was CEO and co-founder. Prior to this, Burns was a regional VP of Sales for OneSecure, where he played an integral role in transitioning the organization from a managed security services provider (MSSP) to a product company, delivering to the marketplace the first intrusion prevention system (IPS). Previously, he was the Western region VP for Exault and held positions at Access Graphics, Arrowpoint, and Netrex.

About Jim Routh

Jim is the former Chief Information Security Officer for Mass Mutual as well as a board member, advisor and investor. He also previously served as the Chief Security Officer and led the Global Security function for Aetna. He is the Chairman of the NH-ISAC Board and a Board Member of the FS-ISAC. He was formerly the Global Head of Application & Mobile Security for JPMorgan Chase. Prior to that, he was the CISO for KPMG, DTCC and American Express.

About Andrew Grealy

Andrew is the Chief Executive Officer at CTCI (Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence) and former Thought Leader on Cyber, AI, and Data & Analytics at Nike. Prior roles include Global Head of Global Markets & Corporate Finance Security Architecture at Deutsche Bank and executive positions at Big Data Decisions and Unlockd. Andrew has also served as the VP of Product Strategy & VP Product Management at StillSecure, a networking infrastructure company.

About David Fairman

David is the Chief Security Officer for the APAC region at Netskope and Venture Partner at SixThirty. Previously, David served as Chief Security Officer for National Australia Bank and Chief Information Security Officer for Royal Bank of Canada. David also held leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase and Royal Bank of Scotland. He is involved in founding several industry alliances and expert groups, and holds several Board positions.

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com .

