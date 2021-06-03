CentralReach Acquires Behaviorsoft, a Fast-Growing End-To-End EMR Platform Catering to the Needs of Small Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy Providers

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) software and services for ABA and related behavioral health providers, today announced the acquisition of Behaviorsoft, a software company specialized in end-to-end, practice management and clinical management solutions for startup and small applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy practices. The acquisition further bolsters CentralReach’s position as the market leader with solutions that are designed to fit the needs of every segment of the fast-growing market.

Behaviorsoft offers an intuitive digital platform that is easy to learn, allowing startups and small therapy practices to get started quickly and scale effortlessly, while also providing a direct path for those that outgrow Behaviorsoft’s feature set to migrate to CentralReach’s market-leading enterprise platform designed for larger, multi-location organizations. With strong retention and customer success rates, Behaviorsoft has a proven track record of enabling small business customers to automate and digitize their practice management and clinical tasks quickly while also satisfying the ever-growing compliance and regulatory requirements of the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Behaviorsoft team and its co-founders, Carlos Horcasitas and Hector Gonzalez, to CentralReach,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “The small therapy practice market is growing rapidly driven by expansion in the number of new Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) as well as existing BCBAs branching out to start their own practices, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. What Carlos and Hector have built is an excellent fit for this market. While intuitive and easy to learn, the Behaviorsoft product is also EVV-compliant, supports Spanish and English clients, is integrated with the market-leading clearinghouse Change Healthcare, and offers an optional workflow for practices that also provide Community Mental Health services.”

Sullens goes on to say, “We plan to operate Behaviorsoft as an independent division within CentralReach, with Carlos, Hector, and team leading this new division to ensure the client experience remains the same post-acquisition while also benefiting from increased investment from CentralReach that Behaviorsoft was not able to make as a small, independent organization. Those investments will be focused on expanding the Behaviorsoft team and integrating relevant CentralReach products and services, including its outcomes-based curricula - CR Elements, its continuing education library and learning management system - CR Institute, and other products and services. The addition of Behaviorsoft will enable us to truly serve the needs of this fast growing and important market while freeing our enterprise roadmap to accelerate unique features critical to the success of the hundreds of mid-market and enterprise clients we serve today.”

Horcasitas, who will assume the position of Senior Director and General Manager of Behaviorsoft at CentralReach, added: “Combining Behaviorsoft’s specialized solution with CentralReach’s industry-leading platform is a game-changer for our customers. With the backing and investment of CentralReach, we are even more well-equipped to serve our small and growing practices with the right solutions to help them optimize and automate all of their painful and manual ABA tasks and streamline clinical care and practice operations. We couldn’t think of a better fit than CentralReach to help propel Behaviorsoft’s solution to the next level.”

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of EMR, practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully-digital evidence-based programming and more.

Trusted by more than 100,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.