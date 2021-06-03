Veteran Nashville Producer Joins CapStar’s Farmington Mortgage Division

NASHVILLE, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces the hiring of Heather Anderson as Mortgage Loan Officer with a concentration in the Nashville market. Heather brings a broad residential lending background and has been recognized as a top mortgage producer in the Middle Tennessee region since 2002.



“CapStar has assembled one of the state’s top mortgage banking teams over the past eight years,” said Hart Weatherford, CapStar Executive Vice President of Mortgage Banking. “We are focused on hiring leading talent and I am thrilled to welcome Heather to our team. She is one of our area’s top mortgage banking professionals and will do an excellent job of further positioning CapStar’s specialty banking business model in the Nashville market.”



Heather Anderson, Mortgage Loan Officer (heather.anderson@capstarbank.com)

NMLS 638603

With over 20 years of mortgage banking experience, Heather joins CapStar having most recently served as Mortgage Advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners in Nashville since 2008. Previously, she was Mortgage Loan Officer at First Tennessee (now First Horizon).

A Gallatin, Tennessee native, Heather earned a bachelor’s degree from The University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She will work from CapStar’s Hendersonville location at 101 Springhouse Court.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.15 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers in 12 Tennessee counties. For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:

Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579, nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/653127ce-4089-41cc-ad6f-f8373ed4a080