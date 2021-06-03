SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Community Bankers Trust Corporation

NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (“Community Bankers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ESXB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”) (NASDAQ: UBSI). Under the terms of the merger agreement, United will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Community Bankers in exchange for common shares of United. The exchange ratio will be fixed at 0.3173 of United's shares for each share of Community Bankers, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.06 based upon United’s June 2, 2021 closing price of $41.15. The transaction is valued at approximately $303.3 million.



WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Community Bankers’ board acted in the best interest of Community Bankers’ public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Community Bankers’ shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Community Bankers’ public shareholders.

