Trusted ER Receives Two D Magazine 2021 Excellence in Nursing Awards

Hurst, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted ER, one of DFW’s most innovative emergency room healthcare providers, has been awarded not one, but two Excellence in Nursing Awards from D Magazine. The Excellence in Nursing Award recognizes healthcare workers who impact either the organization's standards or policies or impacts the nursing profession and community through service and dedication. This accomplishment is a first in DFW’s FSED market, and highlights Trusted Medical’s commitment to providing first-class healthcare. The nurses awarded stand out by going above and beyond to provide exceptional care to patients, having a continual willingness to serve in any capacity, and by being heavily involved in their respective communities. 2021 Excellence in Nursing Award recognition goes to Kelly Ann Williams, MSN, CPNP-AC, PNP-BC – Trusted ER Senior Director of Pediatrics and Rhonda McGuire, RN – Trusted ER Facility Administrator.

At Trusted Medical, our mission is to provide best-in-class healthcare to patients in the most comfortable environment where providers can build trust, personal relationships, and prioritize more time with patients during visits. Rhonda McGuire has worked tirelessly throughout her nursing career and even harder over the past year and a half during the pandemic. During her time as a Trusted ER Facility Administrator, Rhonda helped lead the establishment of a clinical program to help recognize, treat, and rescue human trafficking victims when they present in the ER setting. Additionally, she oversaw the effort to raise thousands of dollars and provide Christmas presents for the survivors and their children.

“In my 20 years of nursing, this is the first time ever receiving any type of award or recognition," says Rhonda. "I am so honored to accept this Excellence in Nursing Award and never could have imagined it for myself. I love being a nurse and caring for those who have a need.”

Kelly Ann Williams’ work has been instrumental in developing the organization’s pediatric service lines and treatment protocols. In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, led the development of My Trusted Pediatrics, a mobile pediatric concierge service that treats illness, injuries, runs tests, provides wellness exams, and evaluates behavioral health in the comfort of the patients own home. Kelly Ann’s selflessness was on full display when, as a result of a phone call she received during a Trusted ER and NBC 5 DFW COVID-19 telethon, she volunteered her free time to drive a cancer-stricken woman to her treatment appointments.

“Caring for people has always been a passion of mine," says Kelly Ann. "One of the primary reasons I went into pediatrics was to be an advocate for children. This award is just a bonus and reminder of the labor that does indeed produce fruit and impacts those around me.”

About Trusted Medical

Trusted Medical Center offers a line of full service, concierge level acute hospital and free-standing emergency rooms serving the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Trusted Medical hospital and healthcare facilities are leading the healthcare industry in setting a new standard for medical care. Trusted was founded on the belief that a healthcare environment could be created in which healthcare providers are free to do what they set out to do: provide exceptional healthcare to patients and ensure the “noise of healthcare” no longer interferes with their ability to heal patients who are sick and injured. Our elite team of physicians and staff members go through extensive training and continuing education to ensure our guests have the absolute best healthcare visit they have ever experienced. To learn more about Trusted Medical, go to www.trustedmedicalcenters.com.

