Exclusive AIS Health Enrollment Data Shows Which Plans Gained During the Medicare Open Enrollment Season

Washington, DC, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage enrollment grew just 1% during the recent 2021 Open Enrollment Period that ran from January to March, compared with growth of 7% during the preceding Annual Election Period, reports Radar on Medicare Advantage, published by AIS Health, the journalism division of Managed Markets Insight & Technology, LLC. (MMIT). The report is based on exclusive data from AIS’s Directory of Health Plans.

While the large Medicare Advantage payers continued to nab the bulk of Open Enrollment Period signups, an AIS Health analysis finds that of the top 25 Open Enrollment Period performers, regional players ranging from established not-for-profit organizations to rising startup insurers followed their Annual Election Period successes with Open Enrollment Period gains that were impressive relative to their size.

AIS Health asked some of the top 25 Open Enrollment Period performers what they did differently, if anything, this past year to retain members and attract new enrollees. In addition to enhancing their product portfolios, plans that deployed a year-round multichannel marketing approach and embraced digital capabilities to stay in touch with members during the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be winners during both the Annual Election Period and the Open Enrollment Period.

After the Medicare Annual Election Period that typically runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, the Medicare Open Enrollment Period allows beneficiaries who selected a Medicare Advantage plan to make a onetime coverage change.

