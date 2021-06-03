UVA McIntire Master’s Program Meets the Need for Tech-Savvy Business Leaders in Metro D.C.

Charlottesville, Va., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning in August 2021, the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce will offer its Master of Science in the Management of Information Technology (M.S. in MIT) Program exclusively in the Metro D.C. area. While the one-year graduate program has been serving business and technology professionals across the region for 20 years, the shift from simultaneously hosting cohorts in Northern Virginia and on UVA’s main campus in Charlottesville signals an increased commitment to the D.C. area’s active hub of technology-focused corporate, nonprofit, and government organizations.

“A recent executive roundtable at UVA McIntire revealed a tremendous interest in attracting and retaining technology-savvy business professionals, especially in and around D.C., where the arrival of Amazon and the strengthening of giants like Microsoft and Google have created a heated and competitive job market,” says Professor Stefano Grazioli, Director of the M.S. in MIT Program. “Our program is uniquely situated to upskill professionals who need to better leverage the opportunities that lie at the intersection of business and emerging technologies.”

Grounded in a curriculum that incorporates real-world projects with actively engaged companies, the program is designed to help professionals quickly develop the skills necessary for aligning cutting-edge technology with business strategy to deliver immediate value to their current or future employer. As recent events have shown, fully understanding the business risks and opportunities of emerging technologies like AI/machine learning, blockchain, IoT, and cybersecurity is an essential skill for any business leader. UVA McIntire graduates are prepared to implement transformative IT-enabled projects and lead complex, enterprise-wide initiatives.

Built to complement a working professional lifestyle, M.S. in MIT classes meet in person every other Saturday in Northern Virginia on the 16-acre campus of Valo Park in Tysons Corner and online two weekday evenings per month. Technically proficient individuals develop their management skills, while established business managers enrich their knowledge of the latest industry-shaping digital technologies. The M.S. in MIT Program yields impressive results for its participants: Approximately 30% of students are promoted or take on a new role during the program, and 93% of graduates report a full return on their investment in the program within four years.

With students hailing from many of the most respected organizations in the area, the managerial and technical career backgrounds of participants are both diverse and extensive. Speakers, case studies, and project-based educational experiences bring the corporate perspective into the classroom, allowing students to participate in robust and insightful exchanges while simultaneously networking with other professionals. Executives routinely visit from high-profile area organizations representing departments within the federal government and the military, as well as nonprofit agencies and global firms operating in technology, banking, and other spheres.

“The diverse network of individuals—who bring 2 to 20 or more years of work experience to the classroom—is a truly distinctive feature of our program and deeply roots our students and faculty in the vibrant economy of this fast-growing region,” Grazioli says. “Additionally, our planned return to in-person education provides participants with invaluable opportunities to grow their professional networks as they prepare to accelerate their careers during a rapid post-COVID recovery.”

Learn more and request more information on the M.S. in MIT Program here.

The McIntire School of Commerce proudly celebrates a 100-year commitment to preparing its students to become thoughtful, innovative leaders in global business and society. McIntire’s unique integrated educational experience leverages technology, welcomes corporations into the classroom, and offers unparalleled immersive global learning opportunities. The School is home to many highly regarded undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs: The Economist ranks McIntire’s M.S. in Commerce #6 in the world among master’s in management programs and Poets&Quants ranks the School’s B.S. in Commerce #2 in the United States. The hallmark entrepreneurial spirit of the McIntire School challenges its diverse community of students, faculty, and alumni to anticipate what’s next and make meaningful contributions through business.