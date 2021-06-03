Jefferson Lines Announces “Jefferson Clean” Commitment & PlasmaAir Purification Systems

MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This spring, “Jefferson Clean” joined comfort, affordability, and convenience as the key components of the #1 Bus Experience at Jefferson Lines. In May, the transportation organization unveiled their Jefferson Clean program – a company-wide commitment to the health and safety of their passengers and employees alike.



“Health and safety have always been extremely important at Jefferson Lines,” said CEO Steve Woelfel. “Since the start of the pandemic we have introduced several enhancements to our cleaning and disinfecting procedures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.”

As a company that has prioritized safety from the start, Jefferson Lines began to formulate their pandemic response when COVID-19 was just finding its way into headlines back in 2020. They were among the first in the transportation industry to reduce bus capacities as a safety precaution, and have vigilantly followed federal and state health and safety regulations from the start: requiring in-bus masks and social distancing, enhancing existing sanitation procedures, and staying up-to-date with the crisis to provide passengers with safe essential transportation.

The Jefferson Clean program encompasses all disinfecting procedures Jefferson introduced during the past year, including advanced electrostatic sanitation with EPA-approved products, implementation of TSA required face coverings, and most recently, the introduction of PlasmaAir air purification systems. The PlasmaAir air purification systems use bipolar ionization technology to drastically reduce airborne viruses and bacteria in addition to odors and respiratory irritants. This same technology can be found in hospitals, schools, restaurants, and government buildings. These systems complement existing in-bus air circulation measures, which replace fresh air every ten minutes and filters cabin air every two minutes.

“Even as COVID cases begin to fall across the country, we want our passengers and employees to know that our health and safety standards remain high,” said Woelfel. “Jefferson Clean is our Commitment to that.”

About Jefferson Lines:

Since 1919, Jefferson Lines has provided convenient and affordable transportation to tens of millions of passengers across our 14-state network and beyond. Our enduring legacy of quality, integrity, and commitment to the passenger experience are what have made us Your #1 Bus Experience for 100 years and counting. To learn more about our organization, purchase a ticket, or apply to one of our open positions, visit our website at JeffersonLines.com.





