Associa Team Members Obtain Elite PCAM® Designation

Dallas, TX, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to announce that four Associa Desert Resort Management team members recently completed the required training to earn the Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI). This brings the total number of Associa Desert Resort Management team members who hold this esteemed designation to 17.

The PCAM® designation is the highest professional recognition available to managers who specialize in community association management. The certification process to earn the PCAM® designation is open to individuals looking to be recognized among an elite class of the most experienced managers in the nation.

To obtain this highly sought-after industry achievement, community managers must accomplish rigorous milestones, including completing five years of direct community association management, successful completion of all six M-200-level courses, and passing the CMCA® examination administered by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

Associa’s recent PCAM® recipients are valued team members at Associa Desert Resort Management. The PCAM® recipients include:

Jennifer Zeivel, senior community manager, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

Jamie Dodge, general manager, CMCA®, AMS, PCAM®

Samuel Rodriguez, community manager, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

Holly Smith, community manager, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

“Desert Resort Management is proud to support the continued education of our team members as part of cultivating the best industry talent,” stated Mark Dodge, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Desert Resort Management president. “Earning the PCAM® designation takes true commitment and unwavering dedication. We look forward to celebrating this accomplishment and the team members who achieved it.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

