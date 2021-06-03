Acupath Laboratories and Well Health Works to Offer COVID-19 PCR Testing to Smithtown Central School District Middle and High School Students, Staff and Families

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acupath Laboratories, Inc., a leading provider of sub-specialized anatomic and molecular pathology services, today announced it is providing COVID-19 PCR nasal swab testing for the Smithtown Central School District (SCSD) in collaboration with Well Health Works, an onsite health and wellness solution for employers. Working together, Acupath and Well Health Works will coordinate and handle scheduling, patient registration, specimen collection, lab processing and results notification to keep students safe at upcoming proms and graduations.



The school district, which serves 8,635 K-12 students, will offer PCR COVID-19 testing to secondary students in eighth, 11th and 12th grades, as well as staff school staff, event attendees, parents/guardians. Additionally, information was provided to all families in each of the middle and high schools who are also interested in testing their child.

‘We felt it was important to provide our school community with a convenient testing option that would allow them to comply with state expectations and greatly appreciate the wonderful partnership with Acupath and Well Health Works,” said Mark Secaur, Ed.D., superintendent, Smithtown Central School District. “John Cucci, Acupath’s chief sales officer and a SCSD parent, personifies the concept of community service. He saw the need and approached the district offering his support. We are humbled by his generosity and commitment to our wonderful community.”

The testing will occur prior to all large-scale school events such as moving up ceremonies, proms and graduations, so that the timing complies with state requirements. The PCR test is a nasal swab and is the most is the most accurate and reliable test for diagnosing COVID-19.

"Well Health Works is proud to be of service to the Smithtown Central School System in providing for their COVID-19 testing needs,” said Preston Hearn, managing partner, Well Health Works, LLC. “We take great pride in helping all of our clients maintain the safest environment possible. In serving almost every industry imaginable around the country, we will continue to help clients. Our strategic lab partnerships, like Acupath, make all of this possible."

Acupath’s traditional business is in cancer diagnostics. The company launched its FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)-authorized COVID-19 real-time PCR assay in May 2020 to support its clients who required COVID-19 test results for their employees as well as to screen patients in advance of elective surgery.

“COVID-19 testing will remain necessary for several more months to protect those unvaccinated such as students who can safely attend their milestone events,” said Jeff Boschwitz, Ph.D., general manager, COVID-19 testing, Acupath Laboratories. “Acupath strives to provide the highest quality results to employers, school administrators and day camp directors looking to do routine testing with low-cost and a consistently fast turnaround time.”

COVID testing services are currently available at no charge to all U.S. residents through insurance or the CARES Act.

For more information on Acupath’s COVID-19 testing options, visit https://covid19.acupath.com/ or email COVID19@acupath.com.

About Acupath Laboratories, Inc.

Founded in 1998 and based in Plainview, New York, Acupath is a provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services focused on the following specialties; Urology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Women's Health, Otolaryngology, Podiatry, and Hematology / Oncology. Acupath offers an extensive test menu on both a global and TC/PC basis, processes over 500,000 specimens annually, and is the first lab worldwide to offer URO17™, an innovative new immunocytochemistry test for the detection of bladder cancer, recently designated as a "Breakthrough Device" by the FDA. In 2020, the laboratory quickly pivoted to offer COVID-19 testing in response to the global pandemic. Acupath is accredited by the New York State Department of Health, the Joint Commission, and the College of American Pathologists.