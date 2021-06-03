Rover Announces Closing of the Definitive Agreement for the Assignment of the Up Town Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its release of December 7, 2020, the Company has closed the definitive assignment agreement for the Up Town Gold Project, NT, Canada.



The Up Town Gold Assignment Agreement

Rover has assigned the right to earn a 75% ownership in the Up Town Gold Project, NT, Canada, to Melius Capital Corp. Rover will retain a 25% interest in the project.

Melius Capital Corp.

Melius Capital Corp. is seeking a public listing of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) in Q3-2021, and expects to change its name to Artic Fox Minerals. Eligible shareholders can find more information about the public listing here.

Exploration at the Up Town Gold Project

Summer exploration is planned for the Up Town Gold Project, beginning with an airborne geophysics and mapping LiDAR program commencing next week.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company has recently re-branded, and has a new corporate logo, and has updated the look and feel of its website, and corporate documents.

