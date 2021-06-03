DTE Energy schedules conference call

Detroit, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, June 3, 2021 – DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will host an analyst and investor call Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss details regarding the upcoming spin of DT Midstream.

Investors, the news media and the public may listen to a live internet broadcast of the call at dteenergy.com/investors. The telephone dial-in number in the U.S. and Canada toll free is: (833) 968-2209 or international toll: (778) 560-2895. The passcode is 7946959. The webcast will be archived on the DTE Energy website at dteenergy.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the replay, dial U.S. and Canada toll free (800) 585-8367 or international toll (416) 621-4642 and enter the passcode 7946959.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric, DTE Gas and DTE Midstream aspire to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.