Pinnacle Celebrates 15 Years of Making the World Reliable_

PASADENA, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle, the largest reliability analytics company in the world, celebrated its 15th anniversary as a company. Founded in 2006 by Ryan and Jennifer Sitton, Pinnacle started with a mission to change the world by helping heavy processing facilities such as refineries, chemical plants, and water treatment plants operate safer and more reliably.



“Reaching this milestone is a testament to our phenomenal employees and customers,” said Ryan Sitton, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle. “During the past 15 years, we’ve created new services and technologies and have worked with some of the largest companies to help them improve their reliability. I am so proud of all that we’ve accomplished, especially amid the global challenges that emerged last year.”

Pinnacle has continued to pursue its vision of making the world reliable through the launch of its corporate venture fund, Pinnacle Ventures, and the publishing of two quarterly Economics of Reliability reports for the refining and water industries. In April, Pinnacle introduced a new reliability methodology called Quantitative Reliability Optimization (QRO), which enables faster and more effective digital transformation in the reliability space.

In addition to celebrating being in business for 15 years, Pinnacle also recognized the 10th anniversary of its corporate headquarters being located in Pasadena, Texas. Pinnacle also has offices located in Chicago, Illinois, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and Sacramento, California and has served customers in more than 30 different countries.

“Pasadena has been an incredible community for Pinnacle to be a part of,” said Sitton. “When we were in the process of selecting the location for Pinnacle’s corporate headquarters, we were immediately drawn to the people and sense of community in Pasadena. Every single person I met during the selection process was committed to the success of the city and we’ve been fortunate to be a part of it.”

About Pinnacle

Headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, Pinnacle is exclusively focused on helping industrial facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, and water and wastewater industries better leverage their data to improve reliability performance, resulting in increased production, optimized reliability and maintenance spend, and improved process safety and environmental impact. Pinnacle is privately held and has been consistently recognized for its growth by Inc. Magazine, the Houston Business Journal, and more. For more information, visit pinnaclereliability.com.

