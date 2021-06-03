Vector Solutions Recognizes Pride Month with Complimentary LGBTQ+ Education Resource

TAMPA, FL, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk mitigation, is celebrating Pride Month with the launch of a complimentary training video resource aimed at helping learners better understand the basics of LGBTQ+ identities. Originally created for the education industry, this free resource is now available for organizations and learners from all industries and backgrounds and builds on Vector’s commitment to help meet the critical need for more diverse and inclusive workplaces, schools, and communities.

Available under the company’s Vector Cares Program, the complimentary course, “Understanding the Basics of LGBTQ+ Identities,” educates learners on issues important to the LGBTQ+ community as well as provides critical information to help learners better understand the basics of LGBTQ+ identities, including how to:

Describe and better understand human sexuality

Explain sexual orientation vs. sexual identity

Explain the differences between sexual identity and gender identity

Recognize and understand the language of the LGBTQ+ community

Comprehend the difficulties faced by LGBTQ+ youth

Recognize ways to make schools safer and more supportive for LGBTQ+ youth

Become an LGBTQ+ ally

“Vector Solutions has long supported education and learning opportunities on issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community and is proud to recognize Pride Month with the launch of this important resource,” said Vector Solutions EVP of Human Resources Tammy Daigle. “Vector remains committed to bringing the highest-quality learning resources and tools to organizations and schools, so that our workplaces, campuses, and communities are both safe and inclusive for everyone. We are excited to bring this complimentary course to learners who share in that commitment.”

The Vector Cares Program focuses on areas where Vector Solutions can do the most good by leveraging the technology and capabilities of Vector’s online courses and learning platforms alongside service to local communities. Launched in 2019, the program currently features complimentary resources on active shootings in the workplace and at school, youth suicide awareness and prevention, PTSD in the fire service industry, and more.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 22 million users and more than 21 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.