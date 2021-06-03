Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Expands Virtual Brand Portfolio with Launch of Big Deal Burger

Dallas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is taking over as the next big deal in the virtual concept space with the launch of its newest delivery-only brand!

To create a new revenue stream for its franchisees, the world’s largest barbecue concept recently added Big Deal Burger to its growing virtual brand portfolio. The new burger and sandwich concept first launched in Dallas and has since expanded to 45 locations across 12 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming with five more locations opening this month. Since introducing Big Deal Burger, Dickey’s has tripled average weekly volume by store.

“As the world’s largest barbecue franchise, Dickey’s is actively creating innovative opportunities for our Owner/Operators to yield additional revenue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “After seeing success with our first virtual brand, Wing Boss, we started exploring other delivery-only concept ideas. Big Deal Burger makes perfect sense for us. Our franchisees already have the right equipment to execute it, so it’s a convenient way to capitalize on the growing delivery trend. We can’t wait to see how guests respond as we continue to expand this concept across more markets.”

The new virtual concept’s menu is kind of a big deal. Guests can build their own all-star burger or sandwich by choosing a protein – a single or double all-beef patty, Impossible Burger patty, pit-smoked marinated chicken, Polish sausage or spicy cheddar sausage – then adding toppings and a mouthwatering sauce to finish, all served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun. Pair your delicious creation with one of Big Deal Burger’s savory sides: seasoned, brisket cheese, Cajun or buffalo ranch fries; cole slaw; or mac and cheese.

Big Deal Burger joins Wing Boss as Dickey’s second virtual brand. The Texas-style barbecue restaurant launched Wing Boss in December 2020 to support operators during the pandemic, providing them with another opportunity expand their earning potential. Since its launch, Wing Boss has added an average of 2-4% incremental revenue.

These tasty menu items are available for delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash. For more information, visit bigdealburgerco.com.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.dickeys.com.



