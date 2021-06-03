Eco-friendly NFTs are Pioneered with BLOND:ISH’s Chakratastic Drop Releasing Today

Miami, FL , June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music producer and performing artist BLOND:ISH is launching the first NFT that does not have any negative consequences for the environment. After much debate on the effects and exorbitant energy consumption of Proof of Work blockchains, the artist and activist has chosen a new platform for the release as part of her advocacy for sustainability.



The Seven Chakras inspired digital asset will launch on Solana’s PoS Blockchain





On June 3rd, the groundbreaking Chakratastic NFT series will be the first to launch on Metaplex. The new decentralized NFT marketplace, and minting platform enables direct-to-community launches for portable and interoperable NFTs. The service also gives creators direct access to sales data, analytics, and automated payouts.

More importantly, the system is built on Solana’s Proof of Stake blockchain in order to circumvent the pressing environmental issues that affect most popular blockchain solutions used for NFTs. This has led a series of important artists, including BLOND:ISH, to choose the platform for their drops.

“When creating Chakratastic, it was very important to me that the release would be handled in a responsible manner with respect to the environment. I’m happy to take a step in the right direction by finding a way to participate in the NFT future that is also sustainable. A true example of innovation happening in front of our eyes in real time.” – BLOND:ISH

Chakratasic is inspired by BLOND:ISH’s deep exploration of the Seven Chakras and consists of seven musical compositions that correspond to each of the Chakras and an eighth one that symbolizes the alignment of all the elements. These pieces will feature visual representations designed by KNOWNFOR along with BLOND:ISH’s creative direction and in collaboration with the Art Plug collective.

Besides promoting sustainability, BLOND:ISH’s NFT launch will take digital art a step further by creating an immersive experience with evocative reminders of the search for balance and the importance of community. Each chakra will be exhibited with its own smell, taste, sound, and feel at Wynwood’s The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse. Here, each piece will be featured in a 50,000 square foot retro-fitted warehouse known for hosting prestigious exhibitions and educational programs. Every contributor to the auction will receive a participation NFT.

About BLOND:ISH

BLOND:ISH is a Canadian producer, DJ solo act, and sustainability activist represented by Vive-ann Bakos. She has collaborated with acts that include Diplo, Depeche Mode, Pete Tong, and played at festivals such as Coachella, Burning Man, Ultra Music Festival. As a crypto enthusiast, she has also been a speaker at Bitcoin Conference.





