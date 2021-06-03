Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): revenues in the second quarter are expected to be partially delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam. Lost sales in Q2 are expected to be made up in the coming quarters.

English Swedish

A covid-19 outbreak in the Vietnamese province of Bac Giang has led authorities to temporarily shut down an industrial complex, in which one of Fingerprint's suppliers has production facilities, in order to avoid spread of the virus. Since part of the company's revenue for the second quarter is thus delayed, the company is forced to withdraw the revenue forecast for the second quarter 2021, which was disclosed on April 20, 2021. No updated forecast can currently be provided.

According to the latest information available to Fingerprints, a gradual restart of the production facilities is planned, starting in June. Fingerprints has also secured increased capacity with other suppliers during the third quarter of 2021. We therefore make the assessment that the lost sales in Q2 will be made up in the coming quarters.

This is the type of information that Fingerprint Cards AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9:10 p.m. CEST on June 3, 2021.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

