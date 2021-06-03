New York, NY, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than a dozen high-profile cyberattacks launched against major organizations in the first five months of 2021, the Association for Computing Machinery’s US Technology Policy Committee (USTPC) will host a webinar, "The Politics and Policy of Necessity: Mega-Hacks and the Future of US Cybersecurity" on June 9, 2021, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. EDT. Registration is free.

The webinar will address security challenges, how multiple arms of the US government (including Congress) could respond, and why successfully detecting, defanging and managing the risks of cyberthreats are equal parts critical and difficult to achieve. Participants include:

Eugene H. Spafford (moderator) is one of the most senior academics in the field of cybersecurity. Spafford has been involved in the development of fundamental technologies in intrusion detection, incident response, firewalls, integrity management, and forensic investigation. He is the Executive Director Emeritus of CERIAS, the Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security, a member of the Cyber Security Hall of Fame, and is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Computers & Security.

Steven M. Bellovin (panelist) is the Percy K. and Vida L. W. Hudson Professor of Computer Science at Columbia University, member of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Center of the university's Data Science Institute, and an affiliate faculty member at Columbia Law School.

Edward W. Felten (panelist) is the Robert E. Kahn Professor of Computer Science and Public Affairs at Princeton University, and the founding Director of Princeton's Center for Information Technology Policy. He is a member of the US Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. From 2015 to 2017 he served in the White House as Deputy US Chief Technology Officer and, from 2011 to 2012 as the first Chief Technologist at the US Federal Trade Commission.

Rebecca Herold (panelist) is the founder and CEO of The Privacy Professor consultancy and CEO of Privacy & Security Brainiacs. She has over 25 years of systems engineering, information security, privacy and compliance experience.

Mark Rasch (panelist) has more than 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and data privacy, including within the US Department of Justice, where he created the DOJ Computer Crime Unit and Cyber-Forensics practice and prosecuted many early hacker cases. He is currently counsel to the law firm of Kohrman, Jackson, Krantz.

The high-profile cyberattacks this year--on organizations including the US Department of the Treasury, GEICO, Parler, Microsoft, Kroger, Experian, Colonial Pipeline, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Solar Winds and the California Department of Motor Vehicles-- exposed millions of Americans’ personal data and threatened critical national infrastructure and national security.

About the ACM US Technology Policy Committee

ACM’s US Technology Policy Committee (USTPC) serves as the focal point for ACM's interaction with all branches of the US government, the computing community, and the public on policy matters related to information technology. The Committee regularly educates and informs Congress, the Administration, and the courts about significant developments in the computing field and how those developments affect public policy in the United States.

About ACM

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field’s challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession’s collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.

