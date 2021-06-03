Cirus Foundation Hosts Bitcoin Happy Hour During Miami Crypto Week

Miami, FL , June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirus Foundation, an ambitious data ownership initiative, is hosting the Bitcoin Happy Hour on Thursday, June 3, from 5:00-8:00 pm. The event is taking place at The Wharf, a beautiful 30,000 square-foot open-air venue in Miami. Over 700 people are expected to attend.

The Bitcoin Miami community and Bitcoin Miami conference attendees have been invited to mingle and network with like-minded crypto enthusiasts. The riverfront event gives free access to the public and key thought leaders championing the cryptocurrency movement in contrast to the prohibitive price of attending the 2021 Bitcoin Conference.

“We’re excited to be hosting this happy hour and give crypto-enthusiasts the opportunity to continue socializing during Miami Crypto Week. It’ll be a great time to have fun and meet brilliant people.” – Cirus Foundation Founder Daniel Bland.

Bitcoin Happy Hour will recognize the City of Miami’s leadership in highlighting the importance and impact of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies by honoring key Miami public officials who will be attending. More information can be found at btchappyhour.com.

About Cirus

Cirus Foundation is the development team behind the Cirus Ecosystem, an accessible onramp designed to accelerate the adoption of Web 3.0 and the ownership economy. This consists of the Cirus Device, the Cirus Core Platform, and the Cirus Confluence Network which work together to give users true ownership over the data streams they generate.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



