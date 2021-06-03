The Knowledgehook Impact Awards: Educators awarded for ongoing commitment to students

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although the past school year has been riddled with difficulties, a number of teachers across Canada have risen to the challenge of adapting their strategies to impact their students. These educators have successfully used research-backed practices to individualize their teaching methods and help students achieve success in math.



On June 1st, during the inaugural Impact Awards Ceremony, 22 teachers from across Canada were honoured as recipients of the Impact Award. Each educator’s teaching approach was reviewed by an international panel of Knowledge Translation Experts (KTE) who identified the best practices displayed by these teachers in their classrooms. Every winner will have a commemorative token of recognition delivered to their school as an acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts.

Additionally, each researcher from the KTE panel selected one educator to highlight for their exceptional implementation of best practices in the classroom. Each of the four chosen educators, (Jaclynn Deveaux-Matthews, Rosalie Clarke, Ben Rice, and Deborah Jagger) referred to as the KTE Picks, were spotlighted during the ceremony and had their unique stories shared.

Attendees then voted for the one educator whose story best resonated with their own experiences and who they believed deserved extra recognition for their ongoing commitment to students. The winner and recipient of the 2021 Educator’s Choice Award was Rosalie Clarke, a teacher with the Toronto District School Board. Rosalie will receive a $300 gift certificate to the Knowledgehook Math Shop to purchase tools to enhance and support her classroom in the future.

What are Knowledge Translation Experts?

The Knowledge Translation Expert Panel contains individuals with experience in the fields of research and teaching. Using their experience and expertise, along with an analytical framework, their role is to review each teacher's approach and highlight best practices.

List of Impact Award Winners:

Alexandra Reynolds, Halton District School Board Angie Lennox, Ottawa Carleton District School Board Anne Goodrow, Grand Erie District School Board Arkin Kauf, Regina Catholic School Division Ben Rice, Thames Valley District School Board Carla Leakos, Calgary Catholic School District Chris Fagervik, Foothills School Division Darla Zimbaluk, Regina Public Schools Deborah Jagger, Avon Maitland District School Board Emily Tokola, Niagara Catholic District School Board Fareen Kanji, Durham District School Board Ian Lawrence, Waterloo Catholic District School Board Jaclynn Deveaux-Matthews, Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board Kevin Mackay, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board Lorraine Huang, Good Spirit School Division Marco Cuzzupoli, Toronto Catholic District School Board Rosalie Clarke, Toronto District School Board Shannon Gravel, Huron Perth Catholic District School Board Shawn Weiler, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board Stephanie Reier, Rainbow District School Board Thomas Keslick, York Catholic District School Board Tracy Armstrong, Greater Essex County District School Board

