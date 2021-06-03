Bonhams Car Auction Added to the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, September 30 – October 3, 2021

Newport, Rhode Island, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Audrain Concours Foundation, host of the annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week (www.audrainconcours.com), announced today that, pending final approval from the State of Rhode Island, Bonhams Auctioneers (www.bonhams.com), the world-renowned auction house, will add Newport, RI and the 2021 Motor Week to its slate of international motorcar auctions. From Goodwood to Geneva, Monterey to Monaco, the world’s most important motor events include a Bonhams’ sale; Audrain and Newport are now on that list.

The Von Auersberg Building on the campus of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the latter doubling as Motor Week’s “Concours Village,” will house the auction of 25-30 classic, vintage and collectible vehicles, each of which has been carefully curated by Bonhams’ Motorcar Department to reflect Motor Week’s theme of “History, Luxury & Sport.” Bonhams will hold the live auction from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, with the public lot preview beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

“I have been involved in the world of collector car auctions for decades and have come to know the Bonhams team well over that time. With their history, reach and enthusiast point of view, they’re the perfect partners for us here at Audrain and our unrepeatable setting of Newport, Rhode Island. We are looking forward to a long and mutually satisfying relationship here at the Concours & Motor Week and beyond.” Donald Osborne, Audrain CEO.

“The inaugural Audrain Motor Week was universally lauded for its fresh approach to this genre of event, for the quality of the cars presented and the exquisite setting of Newport. Bonhams is delighted to partner with the growing team of experienced collector car enthusiasts and professionals who run the Concours and share their wishes of developing this to be a premier Fall gathering of the hobby. It represents a unique live auction venue to sell the very best motorcars.” Jakob Greisen, Vice President - Head of US Motoring.

The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, which debuted to world-wide acclaim in 2019, returns for its second full schedule of events from September 30 - October 3, 2021 in Newport, Rhode Island.

For more information regarding the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week or to purchase tickets please visit www.audrainconcours.com. Closer to auction time, to purchase a Bonhams auction catalog or to view the lots online please visit www.bonhams.com/audrain.

