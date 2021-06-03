RegEd Reaches 3 Million Submissions Reviewed on its Enterprise Advertising Review Solution

Raleigh, NC, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of RegTech solutions to the financial services industry, today announced that Enterprise Advertising Review, an advanced technology solution that automates the advertising compliance review process, has processed more than 3 million submissions to date.

Regulators such as the SEC and FINRA are highly focused on marketing, advertising, and customer communications to ensure that they are fair, balanced, and not misleading, as well as compliant with regulatory rules. A major challenge for financial services firms is efficient compliance review of every marketing and advertising campaign and artifact, and the multitude of channels and stakeholders that must review and approve communications exacerbates the challenge.

Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer at RegEd, stated, “There has never been a better time to improve advertising compliance thanks to intelligent capabilities including AI. RegEd’s Enterprise Advertising Review is the most widely adopted solution in the financial services industry due to its advanced and intelligent capabilities that drive unparalleled efficiencies, along with its ability to manage complex approval workflows.”

The solution accelerates the advertising review process with technology-assisted smart review capabilities so that reviewers spend less time reading and annotating content, providing the ability for certain submissions to be automatically reviewed and approved. RegEd’s Enterprise Advertising Review reduces compliance review time by 50% or more and reduces human intervention in 70% of submission reviews, while increasing first-touch approvals by 80%.

John Schobel, CEO & Founder of RegEd, stated, “Large broker-dealers have two challenges related to advertising review. The first is volume. They have to manage multiple thousands of submissions and approvals each year expeditiously because any delay directly impacts the advisor’s ability to grow their business. Second, from a compliance standpoint, they have to ensure that all of the required approvals are obtained for each submission.”

Schobel continued, “RegEd’s Enterprise Advertising Review solution has helped scores of broker-dealers and other financial services firms to transform the advertising compliance review process to one that’s highly efficient, handles complex approval workflows easily, and enables scale as the firm grows.”

Enterprise Advertising Review offers unparalleled efficiency-driving capabilities and the solution can readily integrate with a firm’s marketing automation system to deliver a seamless process end-to-end. The aggregate streamlines and automates the management of advertising compliance through all phases, thereby accelerating campaign launches.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation, and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please schedule a consultation.