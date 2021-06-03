Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Net Sales increased 64% to $598 million and EPS increased 91% to $0.88 versus Q1 2019



Operating Profit grew over 2.5 times versus Q1 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021. Given the lack of comparability to the first quarter of 2020, when the Company temporarily closed all of its stores due to COVID-19, results are also compared to the first quarter of 2019.

For the first quarter ended May 1, 2021:

Net sales increased by 197.6% to $597.8 million from $200.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and by 63.9% from $364.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019; comparable sales increased by 162.0% versus the first quarter of fiscal 2020. For the comparable subset of stores that were open in both the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and the first quarter of fiscal 2021, sales increased 23%.

The Company opened 67 net new stores and ended the quarter with 1,087 stores in 39 states. This represents an increase in stores of 18.2% from the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating income was $63.7 million compared to an operating loss of $72.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating income increased over 2.5 times from $24.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

The effective tax rate was 20.9% compared to 29.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 1.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net income was $49.6 million compared to a net loss of $50.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income increased by 93.3% from $25.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Diluted income per common share was $0.88 compared to a diluted loss per common share of $0.91 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and a diluted income per common share of $0.46 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The benefit from share-based accounting was approximately $0.04 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, approximately $0.02 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, and approximately $0.11 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below, stated, “Our first quarter results kicked off a great start to fiscal 2021, surpassing our expectations. Our teams did an outstanding job executing in an environment of elevated consumer demand. We saw broad-based strength across our worlds, as we offered customers the extreme value, trend-right products in an amazing shopping experience they expect from Five Below. We continued to invest in our growth, opening a record 68 new stores across various states, including Utah, our 39th state. Six of these new stores finished in the top 25 of all Spring grand openings.”

Mr. Anderson continued, “We are excited to continue growing and innovating across our key strategic initiatives of product, experience and supply chain. We are on track to open 170 to 180 new stores this year and offer our unique Five Below experience to more new customers. With the inherent flexibility of our eight worlds, unique merchandising approach and focus on innovation, we believe we remain in a position of strength to continue growing Five Below and driving sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Second Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Outlook:

The Company expects the following results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Given the uncertainty related to COVID-19 and potential future shifts in consumer spending, the Company will not be providing sales or earnings guidance for the full year of fiscal 2021.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $640 million to $660 million based on opening approximately 30 new stores.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $56.9 million to $63.7 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.01 to $1.13 on approximately 56.4 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to various risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's strategy and expansion plans, merchandise sourcing and distribution, consumer preferences and economic conditions, operating costs, competition, seasonality, intellectual property, trade restrictions including tariffs, indebtedness restrictions, tax and accounting changes, and leasing. For further details, see the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, we make it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 39 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com !

FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) May 1, 2021 January 30, 2021 May 2, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,170 $ 268,783 $ 69,760 Short-term investment securities 299,289 140,928 69,220 Inventories 326,710 281,267 367,516 Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable 2,248 6,350 11,974 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,175 58,085 54,560 Total current assets 767,592 755,413 573,030 Property and equipment, net 624,775 565,351 475,646 Operating lease assets 1,023,883 975,862 867,295 Deferred income taxes — — 4,391 Long-term investment securities 8,684 — — Other assets 18,794 18,144 12,363 $ 2,443,728 $ 2,314,770 $ 1,932,725 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ — $ — $ — Accounts payable 169,392 138,622 137,480 Income taxes payable 7,831 2,025 9,050 Accrued salaries and wages 26,942 43,445 5,212 Other accrued expenses 114,252 108,504 85,377 Operating lease liabilities 147,176 143,074 126,668 Total current liabilities 465,593 435,670 363,787 Other long-term liabilities 1,048 1,048 1,678 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,014,768 967,255 877,495 Deferred income taxes 31,677 28,911 — Total liabilities 1,513,086 1,432,884 1,242,960 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 560 559 558 Additional paid-in capital 320,234 321,075 302,898 Retained earnings 609,848 560,252 386,309 Total shareholders’ equity 930,642 881,886 689,765 $ 2,443,728 $ 2,314,770 $ 1,932,725





FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 Net sales $ 597,823 $ 200,899 Cost of goods sold 396,954 180,438 Gross profit 200,869 20,461 Selling, general and administrative expenses 137,182 92,657 Operating income (loss) 63,687 (72,196 ) Interest (expense) income and other (expense) income, net (977 ) 143 Income (loss) before income taxes 62,710 (72,053 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 13,114 (21,471 ) Net income (loss) $ 49,596 $ (50,582 ) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.89 $ (0.91 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.88 $ (0.91 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 55,970,620 55,723,045 Diluted shares 56,274,491 55,723,045





FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 49,596 $ (50,582 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,237 16,188 Share-based compensation expense (benefit) 5,797 (3,526 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,766 (13,107 ) Other non-cash expenses 176 225 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories (45,443 ) (43,488 ) Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable 4,102 (7,911 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,333 21,417 Accounts payable 30,863 (342 ) Income taxes payable 5,806 (455 ) Accrued salaries and wages (16,503 ) (14,661 ) Operating leases 3,594 32,242 Other accrued expenses 3,418 (1,253 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 66,742 (65,253 ) Investing activities: Purchases of investment securities and other investments (232,437 ) (43,344 ) Sales, maturities, and redemptions of investment securities 64,142 33,353 Capital expenditures (76,444 ) (40,028 ) Net cash used in investing activities (244,739 ) (50,019 ) Financing activities: Borrowing on note payable under Revolving Credit Facility — 50,000 Repayment of note payable under Revolving Credit Facility — (50,000 ) Cash paid for Revolving Credit Facility financing costs — (1,563 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock — (12,663 ) Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock and vesting of restricted and performance-based restricted stock units 7 67 Common shares withheld for taxes (6,623 ) (3,299 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,616 ) (17,458 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (184,613 ) (132,730 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 268,783 202,490 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 84,170 $ 69,760







