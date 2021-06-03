Alector to Present at Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that Shehnaaz Suliman, M.D., MBA, M.Phil., president and chief operating officer of Alector, will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



The Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. ET

Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. ET The BofA Securities 2021 Napa Biopharma Virtual Conference – Monday, June 14, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the presentation dates.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

