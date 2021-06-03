Radiation-tolerant solid-state data recorder dramatically transforms on-orbit data processing and storage

ANDOVER, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today unveiled the new RH3480 radiation-tolerant solid-state data recorder (SSDR), the highest-density commercial SSDR available today. Designed in a compact, rugged and standards-based flexible form factor, the RH3480 is ideal for radiation-intensive space and terrestrial applications, including low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, high-altitude aircraft, missiles, launch vehicles and scientific missions.



“As data from satellites advances in complexity and the sizes of satellite designs become smaller and smaller, we need trusted, compact solutions to store and transmit large amounts of data quickly and efficiently,” said Tom Smelker, vice president and general manager, Mercury Data. “Our new line of solid-state data recorders, purpose-built to answer the demand for agile, radiation-tolerant storage devices rugged enough for space applications, represent Mercury’s commitment to delivering the technologies of tomorrow today for critical missions on Earth and beyond.”

Featuring horizontal error correction, industrial-grade flash memory and a fault-tolerant design, the RH3480 provides long-term data integrity to match the operational life of a satellite or life of a mission. Mercury’s latest modular form factor is significantly smaller than typical SSDRs and supports a higher data capacity, providing users with ease of integration and flexibility in their applications. The RH3480’s proven reliability in radiation-intensive environments and low power consumption enables on-orbit sensor digital data processing and storage to transfer significantly more data in less time, enabling real-time decision-making.

Mercury is a leader in designing and manufacturing space-qualified components and assemblies for defense primes, government agencies, the scientific community and commercial customers. The company has delivered more than 20,000 space-qualified devices with no in-flight failures. Its custom microelectronics solutions are radiation-tolerant and optimized to operate in the harsh environment of space on more than 65 satellite and launch vehicle programs, including every Mars Rover expedition and the recently announced NASA earth imaging spectrometer instrument.

Mercury envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers most pressing high-tech needs. For additional information or purchase inquiries, visit the solid-state data recorder product page or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

