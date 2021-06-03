Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q Stemming from SEC Guidance Concerning Balance Sheet Treatment of Warrants

BOSTON, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced that on May 28, 2021 it received a notice from Nasdaq Regulation indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s units, Class A common stock or warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and while the notice provides that the Company must submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) by July 26, 2021, the Company filed the Form 10-Q on June 3, 2021; accordingly, the Company believes that it is now in compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing rules.

As the Company reported in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 18, 2021, the delay in the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q was due to the process required for evaluating the impact on the Company’s financial statements of the Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies issued by the staff of the SEC on April 12, 2021 (the “Statement”). The immediacy of the effective date of the new guidance set forth in the Statement has resulted in a significant number of SPACs re-evaluating the accounting treatment for their warrants and resulted in the Company’s delay in preparing and finalizing its financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

On May 26, 2021, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Locust Walk Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”), and eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (“eFFECTOR”), pursuant to which the eFFECTOR will merge with and into Merger Sub, with eFFECTOR continuing as the surviving entity (the “Merger”).

