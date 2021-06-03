RPT Realty Selected as a 2021 Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance

NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that it was selected as a 2021 Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance. The Green Lease Leader program recognizes landlords, tenants and partnering real estate practitioners from a variety of sectors that incorporate green leasing to drive high-performance and healthy buildings. RPT was awarded Gold recognition, the highest Green Lease Leader designation, for using green leases to protect occupant health, increase energy efficiency, modernize buildings and improve tenant-landlord relationships.



“The Gold designation reflects our commitment to high performance and sustainability in buildings and best practice leasing,” said Brian Harper, President and CEO. “This milestone will be the first of many as we continue to advance our commitment to sustainability, which we believe to be a vital part of supporting our primary goal of maximizing value for our shareholders.”

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of March 31, 2021, our property portfolio consisted of 62 retail properties, including 49 multi-tenant shopping centers (five of these shopping centers are owned through a joint venture) and 13 net lease retail properties (all of which are owned through a separate joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 92.0% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

