Rocktown Adventures Purchases Rock Cut State Park Concession and Rentals

Rockford, IL, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocktown Adventures has purchased Rock Cut State Park Concession and is the new owner and operator. Through this acquisition, Rocktown Adventures is now managing Rock Cut State Park’s Outdoor Store and Rentals, Lone Rock Café, Camp Store, and Olson Lake Beach. Per the transfer of operations to Rocktown Adventures, the Outdoor Store and Camp Store opened for the 2021 summer season on May 21. Olson Beach opened on May 30, and the Lone Rock Café opened on June 2.

Rocktown Adventures, an independently and locally owned specialty outdoor retailer and outfitter, has offered a retail location in downtown Rockford (313 N. Madison Street) since 2014. Providing top of the line equipment and brands, Rocktown sells high-quality gear and clothing for those looking to kayak, canoe, paddleboard, hike, cross-country ski, snowshoe & camp. In addition, Rocktown’s highly experienced staff provides best in-class instruction and programming to help outdoor enthusiasts embrace an active, outdoor lifestyle.

“Through our product and service offerings of outfitting, education, and adventure, we strive to provide the highest quality of products and experiences for those looking to gear up and head out,” noted Peter Provenzano, Rocktown Adventures Owner. “Purchasing Rock Cut State Park Concession is a natural fit for us; we want the Concession and Rentals to be the trailhead destination for your outdoor experiences at Rock Cut, whether they are on land, water, or trail.”

At the Outdoor Store, guests can rent a variety of kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, row boats, and fishing boats for use on Pierce Lake as well as pick up supplies and snacks. Olson Lake includes beach access for swimming, beach volleyball, and hand-held boat loading docks. The Lone Rock Café, located right next to the Outdoor Store, provides a variety of delicious menu items for meals and snacks.

“Our team at Rocktown Adventures is excited to continue Rock Cut State Park Concession’s legacy of providing local families and out-of-town visitors with safe, affordable and high-quality outdoor experiences to enjoy Rock Cut and all that it has to offer,” said Kevin Versino, Rocktown Adventures General Manager. “We look forward to welcoming returning and new visitors during our first summer season and encourage anyone who hasn’t yet experienced Rock Cut to come on out and see it for yourself.”

Rock Cut State Park is one of Northern Illinois’s larger state parks at 3,092 total acres. It is comprised of 39 miles of hiking trails, 23 miles of mountain biking trails, and 11 miles of equestrian trails. Rock Cut also offers various accommodations for campers: 28 Class-A premium sites for reservation, 180 Class-A premium sites on a first come first serve basis, and 60 Class-B premium sites on a first come first serve basis. For more information about Rocktown Adventures at Rock Cut State Park, including a list of hours, amenities, and pricing, please visit www.rockcutstatepark.net.

About Rocktown Adventures

Rocktown Adventures, an independently and locally owned specialty outdoor retailer and recreation resource, operates two locations in Northern Illinois: its retail location at 313 N. Madison Street, Rockford, IL 61107, and its recreation and concession location in Rock Cut State Park at 7223 W. Lane Road, Loves Park, IL 61111. The brand’s mission is to provide the Chicagoland, Northern Illinois, and Southern Wisconsin communities a variety of opportunities to engage in outdoor recreation and excite outdoor passion, inspiring people to take on new challenges while leading healthier lifestyles. Providing high quality recreation experiences at Rock Cut State Park, selling premium outdoor gear and apparel both in its retail store and online, and hosting enjoyable outdoor trips and experiences throughout the year, Rocktown Adventures is the resource for adventure and outdoor recreation. Gear up, Head Out. Learn more at www.rocktownadventures.com.