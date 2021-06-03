Jamf Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Board Members

MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, recently announced the addition of two new Board members. Vina Leite and Virginia Gambale join the Jamf Board effective May 25, 2021. Leite was appointed to serve as the chair of the Compensation and Nominating Committee of the Board and Gambale was appointed to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.



“We are excited about the addition of Vina and Virginia as independent members to the Jamf Board,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Vina’s deep experience in human capital strategy and Virginia’s senior leadership experience in finance and technology will help Jamf continue to grow and execute on our mission of helping organizations succeed with Apple.”



Vina Leite is the Chief People Officer at The Trade Desk, a publicly traded technology company that empowers digital ad buyers to purchase data-driven digital advertising campaigns.



Leite brings extensive experience in human resources strategy and operations in the technology sector at fast-growing companies, has a track record of successfully leading organizations through periods of rapid growth and has a deep understanding of human capital, which have proved invaluable through her work as an advisor to CEOs and senior executives on a variety of organizational issues.

From 2016 until 2019, Leite was the Chief People Officer of the cyber security firm Cylance Inc., where she led that company through rapid growth. She left Cylance in 2019 when it was acquired by BlackBerry Limited. From 2014 to 2016, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at QLogic. Leite is a member of the National Human Resources Association and the Society for Human Resources Management. Leite earned a Bachelor’s degree in Management at Rhode Island College and a Master’s degree in Organizational Management from Capella University.



Virginia Gambale is Managing Partner of Azimuth Partners LLC, a technology advisory firm facilitating the growth and adoption of emerging technologies for financial services, consumer and technology companies. Gambale’s previous experience in senior leadership positions in finance and technology and previous services on the boards of other public companies adds significant value to Jamf’s Board.

Prior to starting Azimuth Partners in 2003, Gambale was an Investment Partner at Deutsche Bank Capital and ABS Ventures from 1999 to 2003. Prior to that, Gambale held the position of Chief Information Officer at Bankers Trust Alex Brown and Merrill Lynch. Gambale currently serves as a director for Virtu Financial, First Derivatives plc, Regis Corp., Nutanix, Inc. and serves on the NACD Risk Oversight Advisory Council. She has also served on numerous international public and private boards, including JetBlue Airways Corp., Piper Jaffray Companies, Synchronoss Technologies, Motive, Inc., Workbrain and IQ Financial, among others. Gambale holds a B.S. from New York Institute of Technology-Old Westbury.



