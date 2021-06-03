Descartes Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) announced that the following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 23, 2021, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 (the “Meeting”).



General

The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 76,511,842 which represented 90.53% of the 84,514,455 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 21, 2021.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 8 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director Nominee Number of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

WITHHELD Percentage of

Total Votes FOR Deepak Chopra 74,888,464 889,751 98.83% Deborah Close 75,337,800 440,414 99.42% Eric Demirian 75,382,106 396,109 99.48% Dennis Maple 73,924,076 1,854,139 97.55% Chris Muntwyler 75,676,626 101,589 99.87% Jane O’Hagan 75,675,473 102,741 99.86% Edward Ryan 75,634,059 144,156 99.81% John Walker 75,546,613 231,601 99.69%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of

Votes FOR Number of

Votes WITHELD Percentage of Total

Votes FOR 76,451,770 59,672 99.92%

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the “Say-On-Pay” resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of

Votes FOR Number of

Votes AGAINST Percentage of Total

Votes FOR 72,560,314 3,217,901 95.75%

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Descartes Investor Contact:

Laurie McCauley (519) 746-6114 x202358

investor@descartes.com

