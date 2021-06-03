Alcanna Inc. Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Edmonton, Alberta, CANADA

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna" or the "Company") (TSX: CLIQ) held its annual meeting of shareholders on June 3, 2021 (the "Meeting").

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1.   Election of Directors

Each of the six (6) nominees listed in the Management Information Circular of the Company was elected as a Director of the Company.

Director NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
John Barnett15,741,53995.00828,0805.00
James F.C. Burns16,376,64298.84192,9771.16
Peter Lynch16,344,67698.64224,9431.36
Karen Prentice16,358,74398.73210,8761.27
Denis Ryan16,378,65098.85190,9691.15
Kristina Williams16,262,57198.15307,0481.85

2.   Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

Votes For%Votes Withheld%
16,577,65396.02687,3433.98

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. 

About Alcanna Inc.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating in excess of 170 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: NOVC), also operates 54 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan. Alcanna's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLIQ". Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

For further information

David Gordey
Executive Vice President, Corporate Services & Chief Financial Officer
Alcanna Inc.
(780) 497-3262