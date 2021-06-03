Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated May 18, 2021.
The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:
(i) stable monthly cash distributions, and
(ii) enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;
through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that include major innovations in the agriculture and wellness industries and promote sustainable living and well-being (collectively, “Agriculture & Wellness Issuers”). In addition, the advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting Agriculture & Wellness Issuers it believes have sustainable competitive advantages.
The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.03333 per unit per month or $0.40 per unit per annum).
The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending on June 3, 2021 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.
The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.
|Name
|Ticker
|CUSIP
|ISIN
|VWAP
|Exchange
Ratio
|Food & Agriculture Issuers
|Ag Growth International Inc
|AFN
|001181106
|CA0011811068
|41.3012
|4.13012
|AGCO Corp
|AGCO
|001084102
|US0010841023
|167.4940
|16.74940
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN
|023135106
|US0231351067
|3891.5520
|389.15520
|Andersons Inc/The
|ANDE
|034164103
|US0341641035
|38.9668
|3.89668
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Co
|ADM
|039483102
|US0394831020
|82.1535
|8.21534
|Ball Corp
|BLL
|058498106
|US0584981064
|99.7643
|9.97643
|Bayer AG
|BAYRY
|072730302
|US0727303028
|19.2520
|1.92520
|Beyond Meat Inc
|BYND
|08862E109
|US08862E1091
|171.1685
|17.11684
|Bunge Ltd
|BG
|n/a
|BMG169621056
|107.4652
|10.74651
|Canadian National Railway Co
|CNR
|136375102
|CA1363751027
|135.2686
|13.46536
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
|CP
|13645T100
|CA13645T1003
|98.7281
|9.87281
|CCL Industries Inc
|CCL/B
|124900309
|CA1249003098
|69.0240
|6.88140
|Cervus Equipment Corp
|CERV
|15712L100
|CA15712L1004
|17.1461
|1.71461
|CF Industries Holdings Inc
|CF
|125269100
|US1252691001
|66.4201
|6.64200
|Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
|CHE-U
|16387P103
|CA16387P1036
|7.5595
|0.75595
|Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|CHP-U
|17039A106
|CA17039A1066
|14.5689
|1.45689
|CNH Industrial NV
|CNHI
|n/a
|NL0010545661
|21.3386
|2.13385
|Compass Minerals International Inc
|CMP
|20451N101
|US20451N1019
|83.7495
|8.28780
|Conagra Brands Inc
|CAG
|205887102
|US2058871029
|46.6463
|4.66462
|Corteva Inc
|CTVA
|22052L104
|US22052L1044
|55.4530
|5.54530
|Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
|CRR-U
|227107109
|CA2271071094
|17.3825
|1.73825
|Danone SA
|DANOY
|23636T100
|US23636T1007
|17.2628
|1.72627
|Darling Ingredients Inc
|DAR
|237266101
|US2372661015
|85.9165
|8.59165
|Deere & Co
|DE
|244199105
|US2441991054
|436.7194
|43.67194
|Elanco Animal Health Inc
|ELAN
|28414H103
|US28414H1032
|42.8865
|4.28864
|Empire Co Ltd
|EMP/A
|291843407
|CA2918434077
|41.1865
|4.11865
|Farmers Edge Inc
|FDGE
|30957Q102
|CA30957Q1028
|9.9737
|0.99737
|FMC Corp
|FMC
|302491303
|US3024913036
|142.5804
|14.25803
|General Mills Inc
|GIS
|370334104
|US3703341046
|76.6193
|7.66192
|George Weston Ltd
|WN
|961148509
|CA9611485090
|118.3876
|11.78376
|Goodfood Market Corp
|FOOD
|38217M100
|CA38217M1005
|7.9457
|0.79457
|IDEXX Laboratories Inc
|IDXX
|45168D104
|US45168D1046
|666.7298
|66.67298
|Intertape Polymer Group Inc
|ITP
|460919103
|CA4609191032
|29.0304
|2.88729
|Kellogg Co
|K
|487836108
|US4878361082
|80.0304
|8.00303
|Kraft Heinz Co/The
|KHC
|500754106
|US5007541064
|53.1397
|5.31396
|Kroger Co/The
|KR
|501044101
|US5010441013
|45.6713
|4.56712
|Loblaw Cos Ltd
|L
|539481101
|CA5394811015
|74.7879
|7.44529
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc
|MFI
|564905107
|CA5649051078
|26.6847
|2.65047
|Metro Inc/CN
|MRU
|59162N109
|CA59162N1096
|58.3427
|5.83427
|Mosaic Co/The
|MOS
|61945C103
|US61945C1036
|45.1090
|4.51089
|Nestle SA
|NSRGY
|641069406
|US6410694060
|149.7818
|14.97817
|Nutrien Ltd
|NTR
|67077M108
|CA67077M1086
|76.0460
|7.60460
|Premium Brands Holdings Corp
|PBH
|74061A108
|CA74061A1084
|121.8354
|12.18354
|Rogers Sugar Inc
|RSI
|77519R102
|CA77519R1029
|5.7421
|0.57421
|Saputo Inc
|SAP
|802912105
|CA8029121057
|41.3202
|4.11452
|Scotts Miracle-Gro Co/The
|SMG
|810186106
|US8101861065
|250.3358
|25.03357
|Superior Plus Corp
|SPB
|86828P103
|CA86828P1036
|15.2458
|1.52458
|Toro Co/The
|TTC
|891092108
|US8910921084
|131.8435
|13.18435
|Tractor Supply Co
|TSCO
|892356106
|US8923561067
|217.1808
|21.71808
|Trimble Inc
|TRMB
|896239100
|US8962391004
|94.9134
|9.49134
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN
|902494103
|US9024941034
|96.5930
|9.65929
|Walmart Inc
|WMT
|931142103
|US9311421039
|171.2075
|17.12074
|Winpak Ltd
|WPK
|97535P104
|CA97535P1045
|40.3296
|4.03296
|Zoetis Inc
|ZTS
|98978V103
|US98978V1035
|210.4370
|21.04370
|Nutrition & Preventive Health Issuers
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT
|002824100
|US0028241000
|130.1879
|13.01878
|Alphabet Inc
|GOOGL
|02079K305
|US02079K3059
|2861.9295
|286.19294
|American Well Corp
|AMWL
|03044L105
|US03044L1052
|15.6250
|1.56249
|Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc
|AND
|034223107
|CA0342231077
|35.6937
|3.56937
|Apple Inc
|AAPL
|037833100
|US0378331005
|150.4692
|15.04692
|Bausch Health Cos Inc
|BHC
|071734107
|CA0717341071
|38.5937
|3.85937
|Chartwell Retirement Residences
|CSH-U
|16141A103
|CA16141A1030
|13.1701
|1.31701
|CVS Health Corp
|CVS
|126650100
|US1266501006
|104.3724
|10.43723
|Dexcom Inc
|DXCM
|252131107
|US2521311074
|448.6477
|44.86476
|Dialogue Health Technologies Inc
|CARE
|25249F104
|CA25249F1045
|12.5979
|1.25979
|Gilead Sciences Inc
|GILD
|375558103
|US3755581036
|79.7275
|7.88682
|Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
|HLF
|n/a
|KYG4412G1010
|65.1642
|6.51642
|Jamieson Wellness Inc
|JWEL
|470748104
|CA4707481046
|36.4498
|3.64498
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|478160104
|US4781601046
|201.2388
|20.12387
|Knight Therapeutics Inc
|GUD
|499053106
|CA4990531069
|5.3043
|0.53043
|Medtronic PLC
|MDT
|n/a
|IE00BTN1Y115
|150.2176
|15.02175
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK
|58933Y105
|US58933Y1055
|87.8686
|8.70819
|NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|NWH-U
|667495105
|CA6674951059
|13.0090
|1.30090
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE
|717081103
|US7170811035
|46.8978
|4.68977
|Sienna Senior Living Inc
|SIA
|82621K102
|CA82621K1021
|16.2209
|1.62209
|Teladoc Health Inc
|TDOC
|87918A105
|US87918A1051
|182.6994
|18.26993
|TELUS Corp
|T
|87971M103
|CA87971M1032
|27.5290
|2.72128
|UnitedHealth Group Inc
|UNH
|91324P102
|US91324P1021
|492.7009
|49.27009
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|WBA
|931427108
|US9314271084
|64.7903
|6.47902
|Well Health Technologies Corp
|WELL
|94947L102
|CA94947L1022
|7.0751
|0.70751
|Activity & Apparel Issuers
|Acushnet Holdings Corp
|GOLF
|005098108
|US0050981085
|64.6367
|6.44369
|Aritzia Inc
|ATZ
|04045U102
|CA04045U1021
|29.2219
|2.92219
|BRP Inc
|DOO
|05577W200
|CA05577W2004
|97.0705
|9.70705
|Camping World Holdings Inc
|CWH
|13462K109
|US13462K1097
|51.1555
|5.08529
|Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
|CTC
|136681103
|CA1366811034
|250.2593
|25.02593
|Columbia Sportswear Co
|COLM
|198516106
|US1985161066
|122.2620
|12.22619
|CT Real Estate Investment Trust
|CRT-U
|126462100
|CA1264621006
|16.4598
|1.64598
|Dick's Sporting Goods Inc
|DKS
|253393102
|US2533931026
|117.1225
|11.66838
|Foot Locker Inc
|FL
|344849104
|US3448491049
|76.1854
|7.61853
|Gap Inc/The
|GPS
|364760108
|US3647601083
|39.1456
|3.91455
|Garmin Ltd
|GRMN
|n/a
|CH0114405324
|171.9835
|17.11726
|Gildan Activewear Inc
|GIL
|375916103
|CA3759161035
|43.6811
|4.36811
|Lululemon Athletica Inc
|LULU
|550021109
|US5500211090
|386.0026
|38.60025
|NIKE Inc
|NKE
|654106103
|US6541061031
|162.8265
|16.28265
|Peloton Interactive Inc
|PTON
|70614W100
|US70614W1009
|130.1347
|13.01347
|Planet Fitness Inc
|PLNT
|72703H101
|US72703H1014
|92.7004
|9.27003
|Rogers Communications Inc
|RCI/B
|775109200
|CA7751092007
|62.2169
|6.17169
|Shaw Communications Inc
|SJR/B
|82028K200
|CA82028K2002
|36.0106
|3.59118
|Under Armour Inc
|UAA
|904311107
|US9043111072
|27.3211
|2.73210
The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Richardson Wealth Limited, Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Research Capital Corporation.
For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.
This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.