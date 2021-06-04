Proactive news headlines including Noxopharm, Cipherpoint, Andromeda Metals and Volt Resources

Sydney, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) welcomes news that Novartis' experimental drug, 177Lutetium-PSMA-617 (Lu-PSMA-617), looks set to become an important new treatment for late-stage prostate cancer on the basis of new Phase 3 clinical trial data. Click here
  • Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) has enjoyed a productive June quarter, with good revenue momentum and pipeline growth through the provision of technical services and the delivery of security software solutions. Click here
  • Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) and partner Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) are set to embark on a three-year, $2.4 million research project that evaluates how halloysite nanotubes could be used in fertiliser that better delivers nutrients to agricultural crops. Click here
  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) (FRA:R8L) has executed a full form loan agreement and associated security documents with European investment company JES Green Investments Limited for provision of a US$8.5 million loan facility to assist with funding Volt’s acquisition of a 70% interest in the Zavalievsky group (ZG) of companies. Click here
  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has moved to full ownership of the Yamarna battery metals project near Laverton in WA. Click here
  • Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) continues to make progress at East Sampson Dam prospect within the Silver Swan North Gold Project in Western Australia with the maiden resource estimate upcoming. Click here
  • 9Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP) has signed a three-year contract with Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK) to deliver a VMUK instance of the 9Spokes platform comprising Track, Connect and Explore for the bank’s SMB customers, and bank serving products Engage and Monitor. Click here
  • Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) (FRA:LK1) is moving closer to securing debt financing to develop its flagship Kachi Lithium Project from which it aims to produce cleaner and greener lithium to service growing global demand. Click here
  • BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) intends to hold an auction for up to 4,541,426 BEMAF partly paid shares due to non-payment of a call on these shares. Click here
  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has tabled further robust gold assays from exploration work at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) regional prospect of Mount Flora. Click here

