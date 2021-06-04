Proactive news headlines including Noxopharm, Cipherpoint, Andromeda Metals and Volt Resources

Sydney, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) welcomes news that Novartis' experimental drug, 177 Lutetium-PSMA-617 (Lu-PSMA-617), looks set to become an important new treatment for late-stage prostate cancer on the basis of new Phase 3 clinical trial data. Click here

Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) has enjoyed a productive June quarter, with good revenue momentum and pipeline growth through the provision of technical services and the delivery of security software solutions. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) and partner Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) are set to embark on a three-year, $2.4 million research project that evaluates how halloysite nanotubes could be used in fertiliser that better delivers nutrients to agricultural crops. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) (FRA:R8L) has executed a full form loan agreement and associated security documents with European investment company JES Green Investments Limited for provision of a US$8.5 million loan facility to assist with funding Volt’s acquisition of a 70% interest in the Zavalievsky group (ZG) of companies. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has moved to full ownership of the Yamarna battery metals project near Laverton in WA. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) continues to make progress at East Sampson Dam prospect within the Silver Swan North Gold Project in Western Australia with the maiden resource estimate upcoming. Click here

9Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP) has signed a three-year contract with Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK) to deliver a VMUK instance of the 9Spokes platform comprising Track, Connect and Explore for the bank’s SMB customers, and bank serving products Engage and Monitor. Click here

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) (FRA:LK1) is moving closer to securing debt financing to develop its flagship Kachi Lithium Project from which it aims to produce cleaner and greener lithium to service growing global demand. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) intends to hold an auction for up to 4,541,426 BEMAF partly paid shares due to non-payment of a call on these shares. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has tabled further robust gold assays from exploration work at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) regional prospect of Mount Flora. Click here

