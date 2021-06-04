English Danish

Bang & Olufsen A/S has pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act § 38 received a major shareholder announcement from Færchfonden, which states that Færchfonden’s direct holdings of shares and voting rights as per 2 June 2021 is below 5% of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. As per 2 June 2021, Færchfonden owns 5,422,367 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 4.42% of the total number of shares and votes.



