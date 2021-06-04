Global Grape Seed Oil Market Is Expected to Reach USD 604 million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global grape seed oil market is expected to grow from USD 580 million in 2020 and reach USD 604 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Due to the demand from various application industries such as personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, and healthcare, the global grape seed oil market is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among individuals, as well as rising spending on personal care and cosmetic products, especially among the younger population, is expected to boost grape seed oil demand over the forecast period. It's utilized in the manufacture of moisturizers, balms, massage oils, and sunburn cream. Acne, edema, arthritis, anti-aging, sunburns, weight reduction, stress reduction, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, vision impairment, hypertension, and other conditions can all benefit from grape seed oil. The pandemic has had an influence on the grapeseed oil industry, since demand has reduced dramatically in 2020. This is owing to the product's unavailability in stores as a result of government-imposed lockdowns throughout the world. As a result of the cosmetic industry's reliance on internet purchasing, sales have decreased when compared to the pre-COVID environment.

Grape seed oil, also known as grape oil, is a kind of edible oil extracted from grapes. Seed oil is a by-product of the winemaking process, extracted from pressed grape seeds. Grape seed oil contains a large variety of phenolic compounds, including carotenoids, tannins, phenolic acid, and stilbenes. Traditionally, grape seed oil has been extracted using mechanical or organic solvent extraction methods. Cold pressing is an oil extraction method that uses no chemicals or heat, resulting in a higher concentration of health-promoting components such as natural antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial compounds. Grape seed oil is made from crushed grape seeds. Its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant effects are well-known. Additionally, grape seed oil is a by-product of the wine-making process. Oleic acid, linoleic acid, palmitoleic acid, stearic acid, and alpha-linolenic acid are all found in it. Steroids, phenols, saturated fat, a minor quantity of vitamin E, and a high number of poly-unsaturates are also present. It has a wide range of uses in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, food, and cosmetics.

Increased consumer awareness of health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and other diseases, as well as increased use of grapeseed oil products in cosmetics and personal care products due to its antioxidant properties, are some of the factors driving the market forward. Rising production costs, increased usage of the dangerous chemical hexane in processing, and the availability of other substitutes are all impeding the market's development. Individual preferences for herbal and natural products, as well as a rise in the number of applications from the healthcare industry, would both lead to the grapeseed oil market's growth in the forecasted period.

Key players operating in global grape seed oil market include Oleificio Salvadori, Mediaco Vrac, Food & Vine, Inc., Tampieri Group, OLITALIA S.r.l., PIETRO CORICELLI S.P.A., Borges Mediterranean Group, Gustav Heess GmbH, Olitalia, Henan Kunhua Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Borges Mediterranean Group, and Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co., Ltd. To gain a significant market share in the global Grape seed oil market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, joint venture, recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership.



Mechanical segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35.39% in the year 2020

The grape seed oil market has been divided into mechanical, chemical, and other segments based on the extraction method. Mechanical segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35.39% in the year 2020. Cold-pressing is a mechanical process of extracting oil from grape seeds that entails grinding them in an expeller. Since this system does not use any chemicals or heat, all of the health-promoting components are preserved.

Personal care & cosmetics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 20.59% in the year 2020

The grape seed oil market has been divided into four categories based on application: food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, healthcare, and others. Personal care & cosmetics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 20.59% in the year 2020. Grape seed oil is widely used in personal care and cosmetic products such as skincare, anti-aging, hair care, skin toners, moisturizers, creams, massage & bath oils, and sunscreen lotions, to name a few industries.

Regional Segment of Grape Seed Oil Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global grape seed oil market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of 29.16% in the year 2020. The company with the largest market share is Asia Pacific. The personal & cosmetics industry is expected to be driven by factors such as rising disposable income, improved quality of life, and increased awareness of personal grooming, especially in emerging markets such as China and India, where demand is expected to continue to rise. Furthermore, demand for cosmetics such as anti-aging creams and other related products is projected to increase as the population of countries such as Japan and other European countries ages.

About the report:

The global grape seed oil market is analysed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

