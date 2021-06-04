The global polymer nanomembrane market size is estimated to be USD 637 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,103 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2021 and 2026

New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polymer Nanomembrane Market by Type, End-Use Industry & Region - Trends and Forecasts Up to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089477/?utm_source=GNW

Nanofiltration membrane finds application in membrane separation processes in the water & wastewater treatment industry and in other industrial processes. Nanofiber membranes are utilized in pharmaceutical and other industries for providing high breathability and controlled permeability. The growth of the water & wastewater treatment industry is the major driving factor for the polymer nanomembrane market. The increase in awareness about the environment and water & wastewater treatment is causing the shift from chemical to physical treatment of water. The production of semiconductors and faster IC chips increases the necessity of obtaining higher purity chemical solutions to clean wafer. Polymer nanomembrane are used for filtration of these chemical solutions. The growing trend of athleisure clothing is an opportunity for the polymer nanomembrane market in the textile industry.



Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is projected to be the largest segment by type in Polymer Nanomembrane market

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is the largest type segment for the polymer nanomembrane market.Polyacrylonitrile membranes are prepared with the support of a hydroxylamine-induced phase inversion process.



The obtained polyacrylonitrile membrane displays high flux along with the required separation efficiency for various oil-in-water emulsions.Polyacrylonitrile membrane shows superior antifouling property and recyclability due to its ultralow oil adhesion property.



Hence, it is highly utilized for emulsified oil/water separation.



Water & Wastewater Treatment is the largest segment by end-use industry in Polymer Nanomembrane market during forecast region.

In the water & wastewater treatment industry, polymer nanomembranes are utilized as filtration membranes for reducing heavy metals, salt, nitrate, sulfate, and natural organic matter (NOM) content in water.It is also utilized for softening hard water and disinfecting and purification of potable water.



The growth in water & wastewater treatment is attributed to growing health awareness about the consumption of clean drinking water.In addition to this, increasing water scarcity and growing government investment in the water treatment industry, along with growing urbanization, have boosted the demand for point-of-use water filtration systems.



This is fueling the demand for polymer nanomembrane.



North America accounts for the largest share in Polymer Nanomembrane market by region

North America was the largest polymer nanomembrane market in 2020.Growing urbanization, aging water treatment utilities, faster adoption of newer technologies, and declining freshwater resources are factors promoting nanomembrane market in the region.



The stringent environmental regulations in this region, which directly affect the water treatment industry, are the Clean Water Act (CWA), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).In the US, the CWA has established the basic structure for regulating the discharge of pollutants in water channels and quality standards for surface water.



Under the CWA, the EPA has implemented pollution control norms for various industries that include setting wastewater standards and water quality standards for all contaminants in surface water. The demand for polymer nanomembrane in the US is expected to be driven by the modernization of existing water supply and wastewater treatment plants, along with investments for new facilities.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub segments and information gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation – C level – 21%, Director level – 23%, and Others* – 56%

• By Region – North America– 15%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 45%, South America– 7%, and Middle East & Africa- 6%

Notes: Others include sales, marketing, and product managers.



Tier 1: >USD 1 Billion; Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 Billion; and Tier 3:

The companies profiled in this market research report include are Dupont De Nemours, Inc., (US), Nitto Denko Corporation- Hydranautics (US), Koch Separation Solutions (US), MICRODYN-NADIR GMBH (Germany), Pall Corporation (US), Synder Filtration, Inc. (US), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Pentair - X-Flow (The Netherlands), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Sumitomo Electric Fine Polymer, Inc (Japan), NX Filtration BV (Netherlands), Hunan KeensSen Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Applied Membranes, Inc. (US), Osmotech Membranes Pvt. Ltd. (India), AMS Technologies (Israel), Risingsun Membrane Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China), Spur AS (Czech Republic), NAFIGATE Corporation, A.S. (Czech Republic), Nanomembrane s.r.o (Czech Republic), AXEON Water Technologies (US), Membranium (RM NANOTECH) (Russia), Teijin Limited (Japan), NXTNANO, LLC (US), Hangzhou Deefine Filtration Technology Co., Ltd. (China) and M-TEchX Inc. (Japan).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the polymer nanomembrane market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the polymer nanomembrane market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, acquisition and recent developments associated with the market.



