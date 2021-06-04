New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089510/?utm_source=GNW



Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Boost Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Growth Through 2031

The worldwide demand for therapeutic respiratory devices market is anticipated to grow on account of rising burden of respiratory diseases, growing ageing population base, and increasing adoption of therapeutic respiratory devices such as humidifiers, oxygen concentrators & nebulizers. Additionally, technological advancements across the therapeutic respiratory devices industry are anticipated to boost market growth over the course of next decade. The market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for emergency treatment for long-term illnesses and long-term treatment for lung diseases in both children and adults.

Asia Pacific Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Projected to Witness Highest Growth Over Next 10 Years

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific therapeutic respiratory devices market is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.06 percent. Factors such as growing prevalence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, & sleep apnea coupled with advancement in technology are projected to fuel growth of therapeutic respiratory devices industry across Asia Pacific region. According to the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), geriatric population across the region is projected to account for two-thirds of the global geriatric population by 2050. As per the similar estimates, 65+ aged individual is projected to reach 965 million by 2050 from 415 million in 2019. As a result, the growing burden of geriatric population is projected to fuel demand for therapeutic respiratory devices as asthma is a common disease among people over 65 years of age.



Discover how to stay ahead

Our 450+ page report provides 500+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges), PEST Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and sub-markets

Product

. Nebulizers

- Compressor-Based Nebulizers

- Piston-Based Hand-Held Nebulizers

- Ultrasonic Nebulizers

. Humidifiers

- Heated Humidifiers

- Passover Humidifiers

- Integrated Humidifiers

- Built-in Humidifiers

- Stand-Alone Humidifiers

. Oxygen Concentrators

- Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

- Portable Oxygen Concentrators

. Positive Airway Pressure Devices

- Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

- Auto-Titrating Positive Airway Pressure Devices

- Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure Devices

. Ventilators

- Adult Ventilators

- Neonatal Ventilators

. Gas Analyzers

. Capnographs

. Pulse Oximeters

- Fingertip

- Handheld

- Tabletop



Technology

. Electrostatic Filtration

. HEPA Filter Technology

. Hollow Fiber Filtration

. Microsphere

End-User

. Hospital

. Home Care Settings

Distribution Channel

. Retail Pharmacies

. Retail Pharmacies

. Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 15 leading national markets:

By Region

. North America

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

. Middle East & Africa

- GCC

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa



In summary, our 450+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, with forecasts for Product, Technology, Distribution Channel, and End-Use, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 15 key national markets- See forecasts for the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, among other prominent economies.

. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 14 of the companies involved in the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include CareFusion Corporation, GE Healthcare, Airsep Corporation, Compumedics Ltd., Smiths Medical, Invacare, Fisher and Paykel, Mindray, Hamilton Medical, BD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, ResMed, 3M, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, among others.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. This study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends, and predictions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089510/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________