India Cloud Infrastructure Market Report 2021: Market to Grow from INR 301.40 Bn in 2020 to Reach INR 1,169.23 Bn by 2025

The market was valued at INR 301.40 Bn in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~29.02% during the 2021 - 2025 period to reach INR 1,169.23 Bn by 2025.

Cloud infrastructure includes the essential components needed for cloud computing. Cloud computing involves the delivery of computing services such as servers, storage, software, databases, networking, and analytics to customers over the internet.

IT, e-commerce, communication and media, telecom, manufacturing, transport, logistics, and retail are the sectors that have adopted cloud infrastructure to enhance their day-to-day operations.



Market insights:

Need for improved infrastructure, economic benefits of using cloud computing, and government's efforts to promote digital India and IT infrastructure are a few of the factors propelling market growth. Initiatives undertaken by the government to drive the adoption of cloud infrastructure include investment in National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN) and multiple e-governance portals, and governmental programs such as Digital India and Meghraj.

Moreover, the use of innovative technologies such as AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, and immersive media in the IT ecosystem contribute to the seamless adoption of SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS offerings.



COVID-19 impact analysis:



The cloud infrastructure market in India is one of the few sectors that has emerged strong amid the pandemic. With the outbreak of the pandemic and the nation's migration to virtual operations, the demand for secure, reliable, scalable, and cost technology services proliferated, leading to higher cloud adoption and cloud infrastructure spending.

The demand for e-learning, telemedicine, and remote working picked up on account of the growing application of cloud computing during the lockdown. Other sectors that have become highly dependent on cloud computing services are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and manufacturing.



