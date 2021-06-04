New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089506/?utm_source=GNW



Cancer Diagnostics Market- Our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues over the next decade



Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis



Major investments have been made by companies in the cancer diagnostics industry in the past few years to develop novel tests to capitalize on the opportunities in the untapped market. For instance, VolitionRx Limited, released its Nu.Q colorectal cancer triage test in Europe. Similarly, OncoCyte Corporation, developer of the new DetermaIO, a biomarker of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) neoadjuvant control point inhibitor response, is expected to be launched in the US by 2H2021. All these factors are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the cancer diagnostics market players over the forecast period.



North America Currently Dominates the Global Cancer Diagnostics Market



Based on regions, the global cancer diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America cancer diagnostics accounted for majority of the market share and is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The growth is attributed to rising cancer burden which is influenced by many factors, such as aging populations and shift in lifestyle patterns. Patients are encouraged to use healthcare facilities by enhancing compensation. Various cancer prevention programs are organized by government agencies (such as the Colorectal Cancer Control Program) to increase the cancer screening among men & women aged 50 years and above.



How are prominent players reinforcing their position across the global business?



Our report reveals the technologies and companies which hold the greatest potential. In particular, exploring and analyzing the activities of these companies. See where the expected gains will be. View assessment of the prospects for established competitors, rising companies, and new market entrants. Our work explains that potential, helping you stay ahead. Gain a thorough understanding of the competitive landscape with profiles of leading companies examining their positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and outlook.



Discover how to stay ahead



Our 590+ page report provides 600+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Cancer Diagnostics Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.



Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation



Test Type

. Tumor Biomarkers Tests

. PSA Tests

. CTC Tests

. AFP Tests

. CA-19 Tests

. HER2 Tests

. BRCA Tests

. ALK Tests

. CEA Tests

. EGFR Mutation Tests

. KRAS Mutation Tests

. Others

. Imaging

. Ultrasound

. Mammography

. MRI Scan

. PET Scan

. CT Scan

. SPECT & Others

. Biopsy

. Needle Biopsy

. Endoscopic Biopsy

. Bone Marrow Biopsy

. Others

. Liquid Biopsy

. Immunohistochemistry

. In Situ Hybridization



Cancer Type

. Breast Cancer

. Lung Cancer

. Colorectal Cancer

. Melanoma

. Blood Cancer

. Prostate Cancer

. Ovarian Cancer

. Stomach Cancer

. Liver Cancer

. Others



End-User

. Hospital Associated Labs

. Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

. Cancer Research Institutes

. Other End-Users



By Region

. North America

. U.S.

. Canada

. Europe

. Germany

. UK

. France

. Italy

. Spain

. Russia

. Poland

. Rest of Europe

. Japan

. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

. China

. Australia

. India

. Singapore

. South Korea

. Thailand

. Rest of Asia Pacific

. Latin America

. Brazil

. Mexico

. Argentina

. Rest of Latin America

. Middle East & Africa

. GCC

. South Africa

. Rest of Middle East & Africa



COVID-19 Impact Recovery Scenarios



This report includes Baseline Forecasts along with Different Rebound Scenarios to help analyze the global Cancer Diagnostics market-no matter how COVID-19 affects the economy.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.



Leading countries and the potential for market growth



Overall world revenue for cancer diagnostics market will surpass $xx billion in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Cancer Diagnostics Market report helps you



In summary, our 590+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Cancer Diagnostics Market, with forecasts for production process, application, product, and material, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 21 key national markets- See forecasts for the Cancer Diagnostics market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa among other prominent economies.

. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 16 of the major companies involved in the Cancer Diagnostics Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Genomic Health (Exact Sciences Corporation), BioMark Diagnostics Inc., Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN, and BD among other prominent players.



Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.



With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. This study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Cancer Diagnostics Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends, and predictions.



Who should read this report?

. Senior Executives

. Business Development Managers

. Marketing Directors

. Consultants

. Chief Executive Officers

. Governments, agencies & organizations actively working or interested in the Cancer Diagnostics industry will also find significant value in our research.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089506/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________