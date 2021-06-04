New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089505/?utm_source=GNW



What is the Current Status of Global Market for Virtual Power Plants?

According to the analysis, global virtual power plant market was valued at US$xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$xx million by 2031. Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2021-2031. VPP is a relatively new yet appealing idea that requires extensive study in order to be implemented. This paper offers a systematic overview of the literature on various VPP meanings, elements, and their relationships. An analysis of various optimization strategies seeks to enhance either the VPP structure or the VPP operation under consideration.



Huge demand for virtual power plants in the global market

Many countries have projects in the pipeline, and more are planned to be completed in the near future. VPP models are expandable and modular models. As long as VPP models are used to benefit consumers, the potential for expansion into emerging technology is enormous, with the customer taking centre stage and playing an active role in the VPP. Furthermore, synergies in VPP business models are based on aggregators, so there is space for more research in this field



Cyber security is becoming increasingly important

In the VPP business model, cyber security is becoming increasingly important. The dangers are real, with a slew of players vying for access to some of the best-protected resources in the energy sector. According to research done on threats and cyber-attacks, the energy sector is the second most attacked sector on the planet.



Digitalization of the energy sector by virtual power plants

When it comes to the fact that the future is digital, the energy industry is no exception. Electricity supply is experiencing a paradigm change, similar to many other aspects of our culture, not only on a national, but also on a global scale. We are finally turning away from massive, fossil-fuelled power plants and toward smaller, decentralised units that are connected together through digitalization opportunities – which are rapidly expanding. Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) are agents of a democratic change in power supply, redistributing responsibility to society.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising energy prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Market Segmentation by Component (COVID Impact Analysis)

• Energy Generation Technology

• Energy Storage Technologies

• Information Communication Technology (ICT)



Market Segmentation by Energy Generation Technology (COVID Impact Analysis)

• Wind Based Energy Generation

• Small Hydro-Plants

• Solar Production

• Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

• Small Power Plants

• Other Energy Generation Technology



Market Segmentation by Information Communication Technology (ICT) (COVID Impact Analysis)

• Energy Management Systems (EMS)

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Distribution Management System (DMS)

• Smart Meters

• Other Information Communication Technology (ICT)



Market Segmentation by Energy Storage Technology (COVID Impact Analysis)

• Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)

• Supercapacitor Energy Storage (SCES)

• Super Conductor Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

• Hydraulic Pumped Energy Storage (HPES)

• Flywheel Energy Storage (FWES)

• Other Energy Storage Technology



Market Segmentation by End-User (COVID Impact Analysis)

• Industrial VPP

• Commercial VPP

• Residential VPP

• Other End-User



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



• North America Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• U.S. Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Germany Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• Asia Pacific Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• China Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia & New Zealand Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• LAMEA Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Brazil Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• China Everbright Greentech Limited

• General Electric Company

• Toshiba Corporation

• Enel S.P.A

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Ltd.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Bosch Ltd.

• Blue Pillar

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)



