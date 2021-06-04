New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sputtering Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089480/?utm_source=GNW



Sputtering Market-our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues



Sputtering is one of the most popular technologies for deposition of thin films. Printed circuit boards include rigid and flexible circuits. In recent years flexible printed circuits (FPCs) have gained increased market share, driven by their growing use in popular consumer electronics such as tablet PCs, notebooks, smartphones, and other wireless devices. Also, due to increasing demand for electronic chips, the importance of sputtering technology has increased multi-fold.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Market Segmentation by Sputtering Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

. DC Diode Sputtering

. Radio Frequency (RF) Sputtering

. DC Triode Sputtering

. Magnetron

. Reactive Sputtering

. Other Sputtering Type



Market Segmentation by Target Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Metal Targets

. Oxide Targets

. Nitride Targets

. Carbide Targets

. Other Target Type



Market Segmentation by Substrate Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Semiconductor Substrate

. Glass Substrate

. Metal Substrate

. Biological Substrate

. Other Substrate Type



Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Electronics & Semiconductor

. Automotive

. Machinery

. Decorative and Packaging

. Construction

. Other End-Use Industry



Market Snapshot



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

. North America Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. U.S. Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Canada Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Mexico Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Germany Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Spain Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. United Kingdom Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. France Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Italy Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. China Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Japan Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. India Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Australia Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Korea Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. LAMEA Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Brazil Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Turkey Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Saudi Arabia Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Africa Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. UAE Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes 20 profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

. Kolzer

. KDF Electronic and Vacuum Series

. Angstrom Engineering

. SPI Supplies

. Hind High Vacuum Company (HHV)

. FHR Anlagenbau

. Soleras Advanced Coatings

. Milman Thin Film Systems

. Plasma Process Group

. Mustang Vacuum Systems

. Scientific Vacuum Systems

. Quorum Technologies

. Buhler Technologies

. Cressington Scientific Instruments

. Oxford Instruments



Overall world revenue for Sputtering Market, 2021 to 2031 Market will surpass US$520.6 million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



