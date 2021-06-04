New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aortic Aneurysm Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089507/?utm_source=GNW



Aortic Aneurysm Market - shows you the latest trends & dynamics, opportunities, and competitive analysis.



Our 364-page report provides 289 tables and charts/graphs. Much opportunity remains in this growing Aortic Aneurysm Market.



COVID 19 Impact & Recovery Analysis on the Market



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic places a great burden on the world’s healthcare systems and even the most established hospitals are forced to review their treatment options. Because of the lack of ICU beds available, most medical centers have completely limited or discontinued elective surgical procedures. In the unfortunate case of a AAA ruptured (rAAA) and/or concomitant COVID-19 infection, endovascular repair is undoubtedly a treatment choice identified in other recent directives.



UNIQUE COVID-19 VARIATIONS- only available in this report are dedicated analysis of 4 different rebound scenarios of how the market will develop - no matter how COVID-19 affects the economy.



Which Factors are Fueling Aortic Aneurysm Industry Growth?

. Rise in geriatric population

. High tobacco smoking prevalence in the developed and developing nations

. Prevalence of cardiovascular disease in adults

. Growing emphasis on the benefits of AAA screening



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

. Expensive surgical repair of AAA

. Inadequate reimbursement for each reintervention after EVAR



What are Market Opportunities?

. Aneurysms previously considered inoperable can be repaired by new 3D technology

. Innovative AAA devices provide patients and physicians with a new, less invasive option



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America markets are studied as the major markets under Latin America region. A multitude of developing countries make up Latin America. Nearly 600 million people are undergoing demographic shifts, in which rapid population growth is combined with a gradual ageing of the people. For general and cardiovascular health, this part of the globe presents great challenges. There are substantial or even higher rates of cardiovascular diseases or exposure to risk in most countries.



Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) segment dominated the Latin America aortic aneurysm market by type and is projected to witness CAGR of 8.3% during the first half of the forecast period i.e., 2021 to 2026. The analyst anticipates that Thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA) segment will witness fastest growth rate of 9.3% during the forecast period i.e., 2021 to 2031.



Report Scope



Global aortic aneurysm market 2021-2031 is segmented on the basis of type, product, treatment, end user and geography.



Aortic Aneurysm Market: By Type

. Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)



Aortic Aneurysm Market: By Product

. Stent Grafts

. Catheters



Aortic Aneurysm Market: By Treatment

. Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

. Open Surgical Repair (OSR)



Aortic Aneurysm Market: By End User

. Hospitals & Clinics

. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 15 leading national markets:

. North America

. U.S.

. Canada

. Europe

. Germany

. France

. UK

. Italy

. Spain

. Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

. China

. Japan

. India

. Australia

. Rest of Asia Pacific

. Latin America

. Brazil

. Mexico

. Rest of Latin America

. Middle East & Africa

. GCC

. South Africa

. Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the aortic aneurysm market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth



Overall world revenue for Aortic Aneurysm Market will surpass $xx billion in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031.



How the Aortic Aneurysm Market report helps you



In summary, our 360+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Aortic Aneurysm Market, with forecasts for Type, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues. Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) segment accounts for the major share of the global aortic aneurysm market in 2020 while thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA) segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Aortic Aneurysm Market, with forecasts for Product, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues. Stent grafts segment accounts for the major share of the global aortic aneurysm market in 2020 while catheters segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Aortic Aneurysm Market, with forecasts for Treatment, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues. Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) segment accounts for the major share of the global aortic aneurysm market in 2020 while open surgical repair (OSR) segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Aortic Aneurysm Market, with forecasts for End User, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues. Hospitals & clinics segment accounts for the major share of the global aortic aneurysm market in 2020 while ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets - See forecasts for the aortic aneurysm market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies. There will be growth in both established and in developing markets. Our analyses show that the U.S. would continue dominating the global aortic aneurysm market while India is poised to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period, 2021 to 2031.

. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 14 of the major companies involved in the Aortic Aneurysm Market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include:

. Medtronic plc

. Cardinal Health, Inc.

. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

. Cook Medical

. JOTEC GmbH

. Terumo Corporation

. Cardiatis

. Endologix, Inc.

. Endospan

. LifeTech Scientific Corporation

. Getinge AB

. Arsenal Medical, Inc.

. Lombard Medical Limited

