New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Bus Market, By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Application, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05615114/?utm_source=GNW

Customizable Body), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026



Europe bus market was valued USD4.81 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 4.70% in the next five years. Growth of the service sector coupled up with increase in middle-income group population are anticipated to drive the sales of buses in European countries over the next five years. Moreover, deployment of electric buses in municipal environment of European countries has considerably increased in the past few years. In European countries, government is very much concerned about environment and is aiding private fleet owners and public transport departments to adopt battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles and other alternate fuel powered vehicles. These vehicles are environment friendly and lead to lower running and ownership costs, hence, most of the charter bus running companies are readily adopting these electric vehicles. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of Europe Bus Market.

Europe Bus Market is segmented based on application type, fuel type, length, body type, seating capacity and country.Based on application type, the market is segmented into inter-city bus, intra-city bus, and school buses/others.



The intercity transportation buses come with seating capacity of more than 41 seats and length of above 12 meters and hence, the above mentioned segments are gaining popularity among European countries.Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into diesel, petrol/gasoline, electric & hybrid, fuel cell and alternative fuels.



Based on body type, the market is segmented into fully built and customizable built body.By country, the market is segmented into Germany, France, United Kingdom, Nordic Countries, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands and Portugal.



In 2020, Germany accounted for the largest share in Europe Bus Market with 19.14% share and is anticipated to help in the market growth in the forecast period also.

Mercedes-Benz AG, Iveco Bus, MAN SE, AB Volvo, EvoBus GmbH, etc., are some of the leading players operating in Europe Bus Market. Apart from these companies, other bus manufacturers are also increasing their brand awareness, price schemes and product portfolio in the region to increase their customer base. Major companies in the Europe Bus Market are also focusing on increasing their dealer and distributor network and their reach to governments and municipal communities to grab a larger share in the region’s bus market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Europe Bus Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Europe Bus Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Europe Bus Market based on length, application type, seating capacity, fuel type, body type, country, and company.

• To identify dominant country or segment in the Europe Bus Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Europe Bus Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Europe Bus Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Europe Bus Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Europe Bus Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Europe Bus Market.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of passenger car dealers and distributors in the EUROPE region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include vendors and service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all the passenger car distributors and dealers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Europe Bus Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Global bus manufacturers operating in the region

• Dealers and distributors of buses

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to buses



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



• In this report, the Europe Bus Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Bus Market, By Application:

o Inter-City Bus

o Intra-City Bus

o School Buses/Others

• Europe Bus Market, By Fuel Type:

o Diesel

o Petrol/Gasoline

o Electric & Hybrid

o Fuel Cell

o Alternative Fuels

• Europe Bus Market, By Length:

o 6-8 m

o 8-10 m

o 10-12 m

o Above 12 m

• Europe Bus Market, By Body Type:

o Customizable Body

o Fully Built

• Europe Bus Market, By Seating Capacity:

o Up to 30

o 31-40

o 41-50

o Above 50

• Europe Bus Market, By Country:

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Nordic Countries

o Italy

o Spain

o Switzerland

o Netherlands

o Portugal

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Europe Bus Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05615114/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________