Global Insulation Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global insulation market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Insulation refers to the process of obstructing heat, electricity and sound from entering or exiting a physical space. It is achieved through the installation of insulation materials that act as a barrier for energy flow. Insulators usually have low thermal conductivity and are available in the form of mineral wool, polyethylene, polystyrene, etc. Wood-based products including hardboard and wooden doors also aid in insulation, and spray foams and adhesive strips are used to fill gaps between tiles and windows. The insulation of an area assists in reducing energy costs and moisture condensation, as well as increasing the safety and protection quotient for the individuals. It also assists in minimizing heat loss from uninsulated valves and bare pipes inside buildings, along with reducing noise pollution.
The thriving construction industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Over time, there has been a significant increase in industrial and residential construction projects, along with the strong growth in infrastructural development, especially in emerging nations. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness for energy conservation is also positively impacting the market growth. The rapid urbanization and increasing population have enhanced the demand for power and energy owing to which, insulation materials are being extensively incorporated in various construction projects. Additionally, there is a significant increase in the sales of cooling appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Insulation materials are increasingly being used in automobiles to minimize noise, vibrations and enhance sound absorptions. They also assist in the manufacturing of numerous parts including wiper cowls, roll pans and bumpers. Other factors such as technological advancements in thermal insulation, rising disposable incomes and various research and development (R&D) activities are also expected to drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the global insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
This report provides a deep insight into the global insulation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the insulation market in any manner.
Report Coverage:
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Breakup by Material Type:
- Mineral Wool
- Polyurethane
- Polyethylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polystyrene
- Calcium Silicate
- Others
Market Breakup by Function:
- Thermal
- Electric
- Acoustic
- Others
Market Breakup by Form:
- Pipe
- Foam
- Blanket
- Board
- Others
Market Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Power
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Oil and Gas
- Construction
- Automotive
- Food and Beverage
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GAF, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, 3M Company, Owens Corning, Saint Gobain, Recticel, Kingspan Group, URSA, Rockwool Group, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF Polyurethanes, Byucksan Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Insulation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Function
5.6 Market Breakup by Form
5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Mineral Wool
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Polyurethane
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Polyethylene
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Polyvinyl Chloride
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Polystyrene
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Calcium Silicate
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Function
7.1 Thermal
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Electric
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Acoustic
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Form
8.1 Pipe
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Foam
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Blanket
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Board
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 Power
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Chemical and Petrochemical
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Oil and Gas
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Construction
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Automotive
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Food and Beverage
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia Pacific
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 North America
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 GAF
15.3.2 Knauf Insulation
15.3.3 Johns Manville
15.3.4 3M Company
15.3.5 Owens Corning
15.3.6 Saint Gobain
15.3.7 Recticel
15.3.8 Kingspan Group
15.3.9 URSA
15.3.10 Rockwool Group
15.3.11 Atlas Roofing Corporation
15.3.12 BASF Polyurethanes
15.3.14 Byucksan Corporation
15.3.15 Bridgestone Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5w1yl