Global Insulation Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global insulation market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Insulation refers to the process of obstructing heat, electricity and sound from entering or exiting a physical space. It is achieved through the installation of insulation materials that act as a barrier for energy flow. Insulators usually have low thermal conductivity and are available in the form of mineral wool, polyethylene, polystyrene, etc. Wood-based products including hardboard and wooden doors also aid in insulation, and spray foams and adhesive strips are used to fill gaps between tiles and windows. The insulation of an area assists in reducing energy costs and moisture condensation, as well as increasing the safety and protection quotient for the individuals. It also assists in minimizing heat loss from uninsulated valves and bare pipes inside buildings, along with reducing noise pollution.



The thriving construction industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Over time, there has been a significant increase in industrial and residential construction projects, along with the strong growth in infrastructural development, especially in emerging nations. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness for energy conservation is also positively impacting the market growth. The rapid urbanization and increasing population have enhanced the demand for power and energy owing to which, insulation materials are being extensively incorporated in various construction projects. Additionally, there is a significant increase in the sales of cooling appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Insulation materials are increasingly being used in automobiles to minimize noise, vibrations and enhance sound absorptions. They also assist in the manufacturing of numerous parts including wiper cowls, roll pans and bumpers. Other factors such as technological advancements in thermal insulation, rising disposable incomes and various research and development (R&D) activities are also expected to drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the global insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



This report provides a deep insight into the global insulation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the insulation market in any manner.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Mineral Wool

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Calcium Silicate

Others

Market Breakup by Function:

Thermal

Electric

Acoustic

Others

Market Breakup by Form:

Pipe

Foam

Blanket

Board

Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Power

Chemical and Petrochemical

Oil and Gas

Construction

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GAF, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, 3M Company, Owens Corning, Saint Gobain, Recticel, Kingspan Group, URSA, Rockwool Group, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF Polyurethanes, Byucksan Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, etc.



