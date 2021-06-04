$26.8 Billion Worldwide Male Toiletries Industry to 2026 - Focus on Deodorants, Haircare, Skincare and Shower Products

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Toiletries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global male toiletries market reached a value of US$ 26.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026. Toiletries refer to consumer products that are primarily utilized for maintaining the overall hygiene of an individual. Earlier, most men followed a minimal grooming routine and were mostly dependent on female toiletries. However, male grooming patterns have changed over the past few years on account of the increasing beauty and image consciousness among them. As a result, they are now willing to expend money on various toiletry products such as facial cleansers, exfoliators, anti-aging creams and sunscreens.



The increasing number of metrosexual men who spend a significant amount of their time and money on personal grooming, clothes and beauty treatments, in confluence with celebrity endorsement of male grooming products, is strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing popularity of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram, has increased the societal pressure for looking well-groomed all the time. In line with this, market players are introducing a range of toiletries for men to expand their consumer-base. Moreover, a rise in the number of men's salon is spurring the demand for male toiletries across the globe. Further, the rising penetration of internet facilities, along with the introduction of online shopping, has been proactive in boosting the growth of the market. Online shopping offers a hassle-free experience to consumers due to advantages such as free shipping and easy return policies.



Break up by Product:

Deodorants

Haircare products

Skincare products

Shower products

At present, deodorants represent the most widely used male grooming product around the world.



Break up by Type:

Mass products

Premium products

Mass products currently exhibit a clear dominance in the market as they are relatively more cost-effective than premium products.

Break up by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Specialty stores

Departmental stores

Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the leading distribution channels as they provide convenience to consumers by offering a wide variety of products from different brands.

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, North America represents the largest market for male grooming products due to the rising metrosexual trend in the region.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been examined along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players include:

Beiersdorf AG

L'Oreal SA

Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Shiseido Company

Unilever PLC

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Coty Inc.

Molton Brown Limited

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global male toiletries market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global male toiletries market?

What are the key regions in the global male toiletries market?

Which are the different products in the global male toiletries market?

What are the popular types in the global male toiletries market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global male toiletries market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global male toiletries market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global male toiletries market?

What is the structure of the global male toiletries market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global male toiletries market?

How are male toiletries manufactured?

