Global Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Focus on Developments in Additive Manufacturing Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Application (Environmental Control System and Engine System), Type (Plate-Fin, Flat Tube), Vendor (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft, and UAVS), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft heat exchanger market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 2.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Some of the factors fueling the market's growth include increasing demand for effective cooling and heating in commercial aircraft and an increase in military spending in many countries worldwide. Airline carriers are focused on upgrading passenger luxury, which is encouraging the adoption of relaxed, highly customized, and superior aircraft heat exchangers to restore traditional systems. This is driving the expansion of the aftermarket sales sector in the aircraft heat exchangers market. The increasing demand of technological advancements in thermal management for the military and aerospace sector seems to be a lucrative opportunity for aircraft heat exchanger market providers during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the aftermarket segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on vendor, the aircraft heat exchanger market has been segmented into OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment includes maintenance, repairing upgrading and replacement of aircraft heat exchanger components and systems. The aftermarket vendor sub-segment is expected to lead the aircraft heat exchanger market due to high spending on upgraded avionics systems, and replacement of overused thermal management components and systems. However, an increase in aircraft deliveries and domestic manufacturing of aircraft will drive the growth of the OEM segment

Based on the aircraft type, the fixed wing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the aircraft heat exchanger market has been segmented into fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Aircraft heat exchangers differ, in terms of application and configuration in different types of aircraft. They also differ in numbers for narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large body aircraft, and business jets. The fixed wing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors positively impacting the aircraft heat exchanger market with regards to this section are rising demand of narrow body commercial aircrafts and more connectivity across regions.

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is one of the emerging markets for aircraft heat exchangers in terms of research and development activities, deployment, and the presence of some of the key market players. The major countries under this region are the

Japan, India and China. The drivers for the growth of the aircraft heat exchanger market in Japan include the need to improve aircraft systems of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, including the Japan Air Self- Defense Force (JASDF), Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the rising demand for better thermal management system in commercial airlines. Rising government focus on military and defense will boost market in India.

China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The country is expected to increase its military spending in aircraft systems, including Aircraft heat exchangers, as well as in modern military equipment to remain technologically advanced in the defense sector. Domestic airlines in China are increasingly engaged in contracts with aftermarket service suppliers to enhance their aircraft operations. Also, factors like cheap and high skilled personnel for manufacturing of aircraft heat exchangers is boosting the market in Asia Pacific region.

