Investigation Report on the Chinese Construction Machinery Industry Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

The demand in the Chinese construction and machinery market is oriented by investments in fixed assets like real estate and infrastructure. In general, when China's real estate and infrastructure investment increases, the demand for construction machinery will follow the step.

Fixed asset investment demand is the main factor affecting the development of the domestic construction machinery industry. By 2020, infrastructure accounted for the largest proportion of construction machinery demand (about 45%), and mining and real estate took up about 20% respectively.

The production and export volume of China's construction machinery industry has been ranked first in the world. By the first half of 2021, 11 Chinese companies have been listed among the top 50 construction machinery companies in the world. Also, China's sales and growth rate of sales have risen to first place in the world.

According to this market research, the development cycle of the construction machinery industry is basically consistent with the macroeconomic development trend. The prosperity of China's construction machinery is affected by many factors such as the domestic market demand, exports and government policies, which in general are supportive.

The market research shows that China's whole set of construction machinery products are mainly exported to countries and regions including the United States, Russia, Japan, Australia, India, and Vietnam, while the machinery parts are mainly exported to the United States Europe and European countries.

In 2017, the export value reached USD 20.969 billion, with a reduction of 13.6% YOY. The main reason for this reduction is the target market was greatly affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. In 2020, China's construction machinery exports to major export target countries fell by about 8.6% YOY.

Exports to countries along the "Belt and Road" were US$8.973 billion, accounting for 42.8% of total exports. The decline rate of exports is 16.8%, which was higher than the decline of total exports. Exports to the BRICS countries amounted to US$2.511 billion, accounting for 12%, with a year-on-year decrease of 9.29%. Among them, the Brazilian market share showed a rare increase, with a growth rate of 0.1%.

According to the analysis, with the improving strength of China's construction machinery manufacturing, many Chinese companies have entered the international market through mergers and acquisitions, which enables them to make use of the brand, technology and sales channels of the acquired targets so as to make inroads into the global arena

By 2020, the urbanization level in China was about 63.9%, which was above the middle level in the world, far lagging behind that of developed countries. During 2018-2022, the urbanization rate is expected to reach 65.5%, namely, an increment of more than 80 million urban population.

The rise of urbanization will promote the development of real estate and infrastructure construction, and further drive the demand for construction machines. In addition, the Report on Digital Development in Rural China 2020 pointed out that rural areas in China will continue to develop during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Therefore, the modernization of rural infrastructure and other modernization will promote the demand for construction machinery in China. At the same time, with the alleviation of the new crown epidemic, overseas sales of Chinese construction machinery will have a recovery growth, and export value may see great growth. Overall, from 2021 to 2025, the construction machinery industry in China will continue to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Basic Concepts of Construction Machinery Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification of Construction Machinery Industry

1.2 Economy Status of Construction Machinery Industry in China

1.3 The Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Machinery Industry in China

2 Development Environment of Construction Machinery Industry in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Economic environment

2.2 Policy Environment of Construction Machinery Industry

3 Operation Status of Construction Machinery Industry in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Supply Status of Construction Machines in China

3.1.1 Overview of Production Volume of Construction Machines

3.2 Demand Status of Construction Machines

3.2.1 Market size

3.2.2 Main Demand Markets of Construction Machines

3.4 Analysis of Investment and Financing of Construction Machinery Industry in China

3.4.1 Investment in Fixed Assets

3.4.2 Mergers and Acquisition (M&A)

4 Competition Status of Construction Machinery Industry in China Industry

4.1 Barriers to Entry

4.1.1 Technological Barriers

4.1.2 Policy Barriers

4.2 Competition Structure

5 Analysis of Industrial Chain of Construction Machinery in China, 2016-2020

5.1 Upstream Construction Machinery Industries

5.1.1 Iron Industry

5.1.2 Non-ferrous Metal Industry

5.1.3 The impact of Upstream Industries on Construction Machinery Industry

5.2 Downstream Industries

5.2.1 Real Estate

5.2.2 Railway Construction

5.2.3 Highway Construction

5.2.4 Water Conservancy Engineering

5.2.5 Electric Power Industry

5.2.6 Coal Industry

6 Analysis of Subsectors of Construction Machinery Industry in China, 2016-2020

7 Import and Export of Construction Machinery Industry in China, 2016-2020

8 Major Manufacturers of Construction Machinery in the Chinese market, 2016-2020

8.1 XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Enterprise Profile

8.1.2 Operation Status

8.2 Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

8.3 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

8.4 Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

8.5 China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

8.6 Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

8.7 Lovol Heavy Industry CO., LTD

8.8 Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co., Ltd.

8.9 Northern Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

8.10 Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd

8.11 Sunward Intelligence Equipment Co., Ltd.

8.12 China National Machinery Industry Corporation

8.13 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

8.14 Qingdao Choho Industry Co., Ltd.

8.15 Luoyang Xinqianglian Slew Bearing Co., Ltd.

8.16 Shaanxi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

8.17 Hongsheng Technology Co., Ltd.

8.18 Hangcha Group Co., Ltd.

8.19 Shenzhen Liande Automatic Equipment Co., Ltd.

8.20 Zhongding Anhui Sealing Parts Co., Ltd.

9 Forecast of Development of Construction Machinery Industry in China, 2021-2025

9.1 Influencing Factors for Development of Construction Machinery Industry in China, 2021-2025

9.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities of Construction Machinery Industry, 2021-2025

9.1.2 Threats and challenges of Construction Machinery Industry, 2021-2025

9.2 Forecast on Supply of Construction Machinery Industry in China, 2021-2025

9.3 Forecast on Demand of Construction Machinery Industry in China, 2021-2025

