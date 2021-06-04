Saudi Arabia Entertainment & Amusement Market Report 2021: Industry will Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 47.65% During 2020-2030

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Entertainment & Amusement Market Forecast by Theme Park/Amusument Park, Festival, Concerts, Regions, End-User, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Entertainment & Amusement market will reach US$ 1170.72 Million by the end of the year 2030, from US$ 23.77 Million in 2020.

Entertainment and Amusement Industry will grow at a staggering CAGR of 47.65% during 2020-2030.

The entertainment industry of Saudi Arabia is growing massively. Saudi Arabia has been putting its best effort to build a unique and world-class entertainment hub that includes innovative rides, cultural or historical attraction, and mega sporting events.

It will also have accommodation facilities and merchandise in amusement parks that are gaining popularity among visitors of all age groups. Its entertainment sector offers an enormous opportunity for companies operating in this space.



The Saudi government has played a central role in supporting the growth of the entertainment sector by implementing the General Authority for Entertainment (GAE) established under the umbrella of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The introduction of new tourism visa is expected to drive this market further.

Even Saudi Arabia's real estate industry continues to be well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the kingdom's fledgeling entertainment industry. The Saudi Arabia entertainment market includes Theme Park/Amusement Park, Festivals and Concerts Market, and revenues from other Entertainment sources.



Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) exhibition, a newly launched show to support accelerate industry growth in the run-up to the Kingdom's VISION 2030. SEA will be the Kingdom's first-ever trade event dedicated to the entertainment and amusement industry. In Saudi Arabia, there is a massive demand for theme parks and amusement parks. For Entertainment, Vision 2030 aspires to increase household expenses on entertainment from 2.9% to 6.0%. Saudi Arabia Amusement & Entertainment Market was



COVID - 19 Impact on Kingdom's Entertainment Industry



Due to COVID-19 pandemic, industries have suffered lockdowns, restriction, and so on Saudi's. The entertainment sector has faced immense revenue decline due to this pandemic. In order to contain the Coronavirus, amusement and theme parks were closed from time to time for the last two years. As per our study post-pandemic i: e from 2022, Saudi Arabia Amusement Market will start reviving.



Opportunities for Entertainment Companies



In 2019, Projects like Qiddiyah were an entertainment megaproject established in Riyadh, where a six flags theme park is found inside sports arenas, water and snow sport facilities, motor tracks, venues to host cultural activities and vacation homes. In December 2017, the Saudi Kingdom decision to lift the ban on cinemas has opened a plethora of opportunities for international and regional entertainment companies.



Company Analysis have been covered from 2 viewpoints

Overview

Recent Development and Initiatives

Theme Park/Amusument Park Companies



1. Al Hokair Group

2. Al Othaim

3. Fakieh Group

4. Jungle Land

5. Saudi Aramco Amusement Park



Festivals and Concerts Companies



1. E-PLUS (Event Plus)

2. Time Entertainment

3. First Entertainment Company

4. Belle Gate

5. Squares Entertainment



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.2 Challenges



5. Saudi Arabia Entertainment Market

5.1 Theme Park/Amusument Park

5.2 Festivals and Concerts

5.3 Other Sources



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Saudi Arabia Theme Park/Amusement Park

6.1.1 Revenue

6.1.2 Region

6.1.3 End Users

6.2 Saudi Arabia Festivals and Concerts

6.2.1 Region

6.2.2 End Users



7. Theme Park/Amusement Park Market

7.1 Revenue

7.1.1 Indoor Family Entertainment Centres (FEC's) Market

7.1.2 Outdoor Amusement Parks Market

7.2 Region

7.2.1 Riyadh

7.2.2 Jeddah

7.2.3 Dammam/Khobar

7.2.4 Mekkah and Madina

7.2.5 Others (Jizan, Tabouk, Taif and Al Baha etc)

7.3 End Users

7.3.1 Family

7.3.2 Spouse

7.3.3 Alone

7.3.4 Kids Only

7.3.5 Others



8. Festivals and Concerts Market

8.1 Region

8.1.1 Riyadh

8.1.2 Jeddah

8.1.3 Dammam/Khobar

8.1.4 Others (Jizan, Tabouk, Taif and Al Baha etc)

8.2 End User

8.2.1 Family

8.2.2 Spouse

8.2.3 Alone

8.2.4 Kids Only

8.2.5 Others



9. Company Analysis

9.1 Theme Park/Amusement Park Companies

9.2 Festivals and Concerts Companies

