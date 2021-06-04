Worldwide Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market and it is poised to grow by 1898.17 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report on automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for SUVs and pickup trucks and the advantages associated with four-wheel-drive systems.
The automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the benefits associated with the electrification of four-wheel-drive components as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market growth during the next few years.
The report on automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market covers the following areas:
- Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market sizing
- Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market forecast
- Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market vendors that include BMW Group, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SA, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volkswagen AG. Also, the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- SUVs and crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pickup trucks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Premium and luxury sedans - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMW Group
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Renault SA
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
