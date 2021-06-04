Worldwide Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market and it is poised to grow by 1898.17 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report on automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for SUVs and pickup trucks and the advantages associated with four-wheel-drive systems.



The automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the benefits associated with the electrification of four-wheel-drive components as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market growth during the next few years.

The report on automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market covers the following areas:

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market sizing

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market forecast

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market vendors that include BMW Group, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SA, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volkswagen AG. Also, the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

SUVs and crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pickup trucks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Premium and luxury sedans - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMW Group

BYD Co. Ltd.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Renault SA

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdqscp