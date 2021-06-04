Polymeric Adsorbents Market by Type, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market by Type (Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrenic Matrix), Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic Matrix), Methacrylic (Methacrylic Ester Copolymer), and Phenol Formaldehyde), End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polymeric adsorbents market is projected to grow from USD 120 million in 2021 to USD 162 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.18%.

The global polymeric adsorbents industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the booming industrial sector, rise in the demand for wastewater treatment, and rapid urbanization & globalization.

However, government authorities, such as USFDA and Cefic, have set stringent regulations on purification and separation processes of pharmaceutical and food & beverage products. Such attributes have propelled the consumption of polymeric adsorbents over the next few years.

In terms of both value and volume, aromatic segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026

The aromatic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The increased use of aromatic (cross-linked polystyrenic matrix) polymeric adsorbents in various end-use industries can be attributed to their high hydrophobicity, high adsorption capacity, and excellent pressure & flow characteristics. These properties have led to increased consumption of these adsorbents in pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries.

In terms of both value and volume, industrial is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for polymeric adsorbents

Industrial is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the polymeric adsorbents market. The demand for polymeric adsorbents for water and waste water treatment is growing, owing to the increasing usage of water for industrial applications, especially the chemical and power plants. This in turn, offers significant opportunities for the polymeric adsorbents for industrial applications.

In industrial applications, polymeric adsorbents are used for the removal of phenol from aqueous and non-aqueous sources; removal of chlorinated solvents; adsorption of fatty acids; heterocyclic amines recovery; separation and purification of amino acids from aqueous streams; recovery of benzene, toluene, and xylene; hydrogen peroxide purification; and adsorption of perfumes.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC polymeric adsorbents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for polymeric adsorbents as a result of the expansion of the end-use industries due to rapid economic development and urbanization.

The growth of the polymeric adsorbents market in this region is attributed by the flourishing pharmaceutical, industrial and food & beverage industry and this has further increased the polymeric adsorbents consumption as a purification as well as separation resin in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1. Attractive Opportunities in the Polymeric Adsorbents Market

4.2. Polymeric Adsorbents Market, Regional Analysis

4.3. Polymeric Adsorbents Market, Developing vs Developed Nations

4.4. Polymeric Adsorbents Market, by Type

4.5. Fastest Growing and Emerging Markets, by Application

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Segmentation

5.2.1. Polymeric Adsorbents Market, by Type

5.2.2. Polymeric Adsorbents Market, by Application

5.2.3. Polymeric Adsorbents Market, by End-use Industry

5.2.4. Polymeric Adsorbents Market, by Region

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunities

5.3.4. Challenges

5.4. Burning Issues in Industry

6 Industry Trends

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1. Material Suppliers

6.2.2. Research & Development

6.2.3. Applicators/Formulators

6.2.4. End-use Industries

6.3. Trade Analysis

6.4. Technology Analysis

6.5. Policy & Regulatory Analysis

6.6. Pricing Analysis

6.7. Patent Analysis

6.8. Case Study Analysis

6.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.9.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.2. Threat of New Entrants

6.9.3. Threat of Substitutes

6.9.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.5. Intensity of Rivalry

7 Polymeric Adsorbents Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrenic Matrix)

7.3. Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic Matrix)

7.4. Methacrylic (Methacrylic Ester Copolymer)

7.5. Others

8 Polymeric Adsorbents Market, by End-Use Industry vs. Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pharmaceutical & Bioprocessing

8.2.1. Antibiotics Extraction & Purification

8.2.2. Vitamin B12 Purification

8.2.3. Vaccine Purification

8.2.4. Amino Acid Separation

8.2.5. Anthocyanin Removal

8.3. Industrial

8.3.1. (Poly-)Phenols Extraction

8.3.2. Hydrocarbon and Pesticides (H2O2 Purification)

8.3.3. NMP Removal

8.3.4. Solvent Recovery

8.4. Food and Beverage

8.4.1. Decolorization, Taste and Odour Removal in Sweeteners Production

8.4.2. Fruit Juice Debittering

8.4.3. Patulin Removal

8.4.4. Herbal Extractions

8.5. Others (Agriculture, Military & Defence, Textiles, etc.)

8.5.1. Co2 Removal

8.5.2. Air Purification

8.5.3. Others

9 Polymeric Adsorbents Market, by Region

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. US

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. UK

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Russia

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. South Korea

9.4.4. India

9.4.5. Rest of APAC

9.5. Middle East & Africa

9.5.1. UAE

9.5.2. Saudi Arabia

9.5.3. South Africa

9.5.4. Rest of MEA

9.6. South America

9.6.1. Brazil

9.6.2. Argentina

9.6.3. Rest of South America

10 Impact of COVID-19 on Polymeric Adsorbents Market

10.1. Overview

10.2. COVID Impact on Materials

10.3. COVID Impact on Applications

10.4. Top Gainers from COVID-19

10.5. Top Losers from COVID-19

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Expansions: Most Popular Growth Strategy

11.3. Most Active Players and Developments

11.4. Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4.1. Expansions

11.4.2. Merger & Acquisitions

11.4.3. New Product Developments

11.4.4. Partnerships & Agreements

11.5. Top 5 Companies Market Share Analysis

11.6. Top 5 Companies Revenue Share Analysis

12 Company Profiles

12.1. DuPont

12.2. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

12.3. Purolite Corporation

12.4. Thermax Limited

12.5. Chemra GmbH

12.6. Ion Exchange India Ltd.

12.7. Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.

12.8. Suquing Group

12.9. Samyang Corp.

12.10. Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co. Ltd.

12.11. Other 10-15 Players' Short Profiles

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5im3cx